A dynamic duo: Return-It and the PNE join forces to elevate beverage container recycling to new heights

New this year: visitors can play a Return-It themed Roll-a-Ball game for a chance to win a limited-edition Return-It Gang plush character

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Return-It is pleased to announce an enhanced partnership with the PNE to help take recycling and sustainability efforts to new heights at the PNE and Playland. This year, Return-It is providing recycling training for PNE seasonal staff, updated educational recycling signs across the fairgrounds and promoting a Return-It themed midway game to teach kids and adults about recycling.

President and CEO of Return-It Cindy Coutts, Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung, and PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost pictured holding the Return-It Gang plush characters (Jon Benjamin Photography) (CNW Group/Encorp Pacific (Canada))

As the largest employer of youth in B.C. and an attractive venue for young people to visit, the PNE plays a role in helping to shape future recycling habits. Through this partnership, the PNE and Playland staff will receive training to actively promote and support recycling initiatives as part of a shared commitment to empower youth to become recycling role models.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the PNE to bring sustainability to the forefront of the visitor experience," said Cindy Coutts, President and CEO of Return-It. "This partnership aligns with our mission to foster a world where nothing is waste. We know that convenience is key to encouraging the recycling of empty beverage containers, so by making recycling bins readily available and recognizable throughout the park and educating both staff and visitors, we are empowering them to actively participate in creating a cleaner and more sustainable community."

Playland and the PNE have long been a destination for thrill-seekers, attracting over 380,000 visitors annually, which makes it a perfect venue to inspire responsible recycling practices. As part of the enhanced partnership, Return-It has refreshed and updated signage for the 220 dedicated on-site beverage container recycling bins throughout the park, making it easier for guests to conveniently recycle their empty beverage containers. These stations will again be managed by hundreds of trained binners hired to help guests put waste in the proper place.

"The PNE is pleased to partner with Return-It on this initiative, which will enhance our existing recycling infrastructure at Playland and help to further increase our site-wide diversion rate of 78 per cent," said PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost. "As one of the best-attended family and youth attractions in the province, giving opportunities to support and promote environmental stewardship aligns with our core organizational values."

Also, as part of this collaboration, Return-It has introduced a fun and educational "Roll-a-Ball" game located at the Playland midway where guests can race their favorite Return-It Gang character to the depot. The winner of the race will earn their very own plush Return-It character, recognizable from the Return-It commercials. This is a unique opportunity to win your own Return-It character outside of the Return-It Express system.

"I am delighted to see Return-It's partnership with the PNE. I think we are all understanding more and more about our personal environmental impacts and how we can work together to reduce waste," said Honourable Niki Sharma, Attorney General and MLA for Vancouver-Hastings. "This is an important effort to promote environmental sustainability, and a fun way to teach kids about recycling and taking care of the environment."

"The PNE and Playland is a popular summertime destination for many people, so providing options for recycling is important," said Vancouver City Councillor and PNE Board Chair Sarah Kirby-Yung. "It's great to see the PNE and Return-It partner together in educating staff and visitors on recycling, and promoting used beverage container recycling stations to help keep the venue and our city clean and green."

Return-It and PNE's continued partnership embodies a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, driving sustainable change through collaboration. With a focus on recycling education, staff training, and conveniently located recycling stations, the partnership is expected to inspire employees and guests to embrace a greener future and make a difference in their communities.

Did you know?

As a leader in extended producer responsibility over the last 29 years, Return-It has recycled and diverted over 24.6 billion beverage containers from landfills. From aluminum cans to plastic bottles, drink boxes, gable tops and bag-in-a-box, Return-It accepts a wide range of beverage containers. Last year, the company expanded its deposit system to include milk and plant-based beverages (such as oat, almond and soy) in all forms, including cartons, jugs, metal and glass containers.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste. Visit Return-it.ca for more information.

About the PNE

Owned by the City of Vancouver, the PNE is a healthy and vibrant non-profit organization dedicated to providing over 3 million visitors a year with first-class cultural, sporting and family entertainment events. Founded in 1910, the PNE operates from a 114-acre site at Hastings Park, a multi-facility venue in Vancouver where the organization operates four activity streams: an annual 15-day Fair, Playland Amusement Park, maintenance and care of the Hastings Park site and management of the site's year-round facilities. These facilities are utilized to celebrate a variety of hockey, amateur sporting, music, community, social, cultural and commercial events throughout the year.

