A Different Way to Stay: Four Seasons Private Retreats Offer Exceptional Collection of Luxury Vacation Rental Properties

From tropical villas to mountain escapes, guests of Four Seasons Private Retreats have the flexibility to personalise their stay with numerous bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, private pools, and a devoted team delivering Four Seasons legendary service. Guests will enjoy the privacy and exclusivity of a place to call home along with full access to the on-site services and amenities that they have come to love when staying with Four Seasons around the world, including the restaurants and bars, fitness centres, spas, outdoor sports and activities, and so much more.

Guests can also access these services in the comfort of their own Private Retreat – perhaps hosting a dinner party prepared by an executive chef, or enjoying a private yoga lesson on their very own pool deck. Whether it's embarking on a multi-generational trip, travelling with friends or coming together for an intimate wedding, stunning Four Seasons villas and homes are the backdrop for unforgettable moments alongside loved ones.

"Four Seasons Private Retreats combine luxury lifestyle and service with some of the finest real estate properties in the world. Our vacation rental villas and homes provide guests with the worry-free services and amenities of a hotel stay alongside the comforts and personalisation of a private home – truly the best of both worlds," says Paul White, President, Residential, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

White continues, "These offerings are the perfect complement to our hotels and resorts, closely linked, yet offering guests more space and flexibility to suit their discerning travel needs. We continue to develop these world-class offerings in the best locations in the world, and look forward to welcoming guests to new Private Retreats in the future."

About Four Seasons Private Retreats

Four Seasons Private Retreats can currently be found in 21 locations around the globe, offering options for everyone, whether looking to relax and relish in unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean in Seychelles; discover a tranquil hideaway in the heart of historic Kyoto; enjoy the picturesque village and Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler; arrange incredible local experiences in the comfort of a luxury villa in the natural beauty of Costa Rica; or experience the serenity of Thai island living surrounded by lush tropical forests in Koh Samui.

Four Seasons Private Retreats also provide property owners with a seamless rental program experience – fully managed and serviced by a dedicated Four Seasons team that does not utilise any outsourced servicing. From start to finish, Four Seasons serves as the ongoing property managers assisting owners with the management and care of their asset – one of the only brands in the vacation rental industry to do so.

With no third-party association, the Private Retreats collection stands apart as the world's finest curated portfolio of serviced and branded vacation rentals, designed to ensure peace of mind, worry-free accommodations, and seamless hospitality for the entire journey.

Four Seasons Newest Private Retreats

Four Seasons Private Retreats are also set to debut in exciting new destinations with upcoming openings in Los Cabos and Napa Valley. Private Retreats at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas are situated against a majestic backdrop of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains on the East Cape of the Baja California Peninsula. At Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, guests have the chance to experience the resort's services and never-ending amenities, extending to an on-site vineyard, vine-to-table restaurant, wellness spa and farmhouse-style accommodations—a destination that offers a unique wine country getaway.

Booking Four Seasons Private Retreats

For a limited time, guests booking a Private Retreat at select properties will enjoy a special weekly rate when staying seven or more nights in a Villa or Residence. To learn more, visit http://www.fourseasons.com/privateretreats/.

To learn more about this offer and see the full terms and conditions, visit your Four Seasons property of choice for details.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

