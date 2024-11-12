A Decade of League: 10 Years of Transforming Healthcare at Scale

Healthcare CX platform leader announces 25 million user milestone and industry-leading growth of 158% compound annual growth rate

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - League, the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform serving over 25 million users, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its inception, the company has been a driving force in healthcare digital transformation, delivering seamless, individualized healthcare experiences for people around the world. The company today announced it has achieved a remarkable 158% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since its first full year of revenue in 2016, having been recognized by the Deloitte Fast 50 as one of the fastest growing technology companies since 2018. Today, League has a global footprint, with over 25 million users contracted across the US, Canada, and APAC.

League has demonstrated proven success across every segment of healthcare, strategically expanding from its origins serving employers to now support payers, providers and consumer health partners. The health tech pioneer is trusted by some of healthcare's most iconic brands such as Highmark Health, Manulife, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Medibank, the largest health insurer in Australia, also recently selected League as its strategic digital experience partner. Large-scale health & health insurance organizations, with millions or tens of millions of customers, represent League's fastest-growing segment, underscoring how the brand has become synonymous with trusted, personalized care experiences at scale. The platform is available in seven languages, with plans to add more in the coming year.

"From day one, our focus has been on empowering people with their health every day," says Mike Serbinis, League's founder and CEO. "Reaching this 25 million user milestone is a powerful indicator of the breadth and depth of our platform's impact. The data analytics and insights we gain from this scale enable us to better serve not just individuals, but also the providers, payers, and partners who we work alongside to continuously improve health outcomes for everyone."

League believes the key to transforming healthcare is empowering the end user. With 25 million users contracted, millions of active users, petabytes of new healthcare data each year enabling powerful recommendation engines, League users complete over 4 million recommended health activities completed each month. With a 30-40% monthly active user (MAU) rate — nearly 10X the industry average — League has proven the value of CX expertise and personalization in healthcare.

Best known for its modern member portal experience solution and health engagement solution, League recently launched a suite of AI-powered solutions, including a clinical care experience , and a Federated CDP. League's flexible and interoperable platform and developer program are designed to give customers and partners full control to create comprehensive healthcare experiences unique to their organization.

"As we celebrate our first decade, we're even more excited about what the future holds," says Serbinis. "With millions joining League each quarter, and hundreds of thousands of health activities taken each day, we're well on our way to reaching 100 million highly engaged health users by the end of the decade, and creating a truly connected healthcare ecosystem. And as we look ahead, it's also a good time to reflect on the journey that brought us here."

To celebrate this milestone, Serbinis is releasing a series of ten articles reflecting on key moments and learnings from the past 10 years, with the first four available here.

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform, reaching more than 25 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $235 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

