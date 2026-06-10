Overwhelming support for Care-First auto insurance reforms

Albertans cite lower prices as most-important feature in new survey

EDMONTON, AB, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Two-thirds of Albertans support the government's new Care-First auto insurance reforms, with the majority citing lower prices as the most important factor, according to a survey released today by Yorkville Strategies.

When asked their views on the new model coming into effect on January 1, 2027, 62% of the Albertans surveyed say they support it.

Care-First is expected to save the average driver hundreds of dollars annually on their auto insurance. When informed about the new model, 51% of respondents said lower auto insurance prices are the most important feature of the new system. Improved benefits and care for those injured in collisions were cited as the most important to 21% of respondents.

"At a time when the cost of everything is going up, the cost of auto insurance is going to go down with the introduction of Care-First next year," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "This is a welcome change for Alberta drivers who, on average, will save hundreds of dollars annually, while receiving the best care and benefits in the country if they are injured in a collision."

While Albertans showed strong support when informed about the benefits of Care-First, only one-third said they were aware that the new system will come into effect in January 2027.

To help prepare Albertans for the new auto insurance system, IBC launched a consumer awareness campaign this week. The campaign focuses on the benefits of the new system, its improved affordability and the fact that drivers don't have to do anything in advance of the changes. For more information visit www.betterautoalberta.ca.

Strong support for reducing legal costs

When it comes to reducing legal costs under the new Care-First system, the majority of respondents (57%) support decreasing the ability to sue in exchange for the savings and improved benefits that Care-First provides. In sharp contrast, just 13% of respondents want to see the right to sue maintained at the same level as in the current auto insurance system.

"This survey confirms that Albertans believe the government has struck the right balance in designing its new auto insurance system," said Sutherland. "Legal cost pressures currently account for 20% of premiums drivers' pay. The new system will deliver lasting premium stability for drivers by removing most of these escalating costs and putting a greater focus on care over court for those injured in collisions. Price stability in auto insurance is welcome relief from the affordability challenges straining many other areas of the economy. Alberta's insurers look forward to working with the government to finalize Care-First and deliver it to customers in January 2027."

Albertans want red tape reduced further

IBC will also continue to urge the government to do more to attract competition back to the auto insurance market and tackle the lingering red tape that stands in the way of reducing premium prices even further for Albertans. This was widely supported by 81% of those surveyed, who feel the government must do more to attract insurance companies and competition back to the market. Four years of rate caps have resulted in decreased choice and availability of auto insurance for drivers.

Yorkville Strategies, Inc., in partnership with IBC, conducted a live telephone survey of 850 adults living in Alberta in May 2026. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.5%.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]