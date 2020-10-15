A.D. Hennick & Associates Joins 2020 Growth List of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

The Toronto-based global liquidator provides innovative solutions to recent economic challenges

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - A.D. Hennick & Associates is extremely pleased to announce their inclusion in Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies list released earlier today by Canadian Business.

The global liquidator, based in Toronto, made the list at number 248, showing strong five-year revenue growth of 278% and introducing the liquidation category—not typically known for rapid expansion—into the mix of businesses poised to see continued growth over the next few years.

"We're come a long way and are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies," says Alex D. Hennick, CEO & Founder. "We pride ourselves on being able to provide innovative solutions to solving some of the most complex cash flow problems. Our ability to quickly respond to fast-changing market conditions, combined with our extensive knowledge and agility to make informed decisions quickly, is what sets us apart."

The news couldn't have come at a better time for the emergent liquidator, which recently had to pivot as quickly as the companies they support. For one client, they worked side by side to pivot their everyday business of skincare and added sanitizing products into the daily manufacturing to address present-day demands. It was an exciting opportunity to maximize cash flow, support the demand of the market and ramped up the production facility.

"Given the economic challenges of late, we're grateful to be able to provide support and add some breathing room for businesses under stress from market shocks such COVID-19. We're been able to help small and medium-sized enterprises avoid bankruptcy by finding a solution for excess inventory and redundant assets, quickly providing cash flow needed to stave off insolvency, and at the same time grow as a result," adds Hennick.

Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, the Growth List, produced by Canadian Business, profiles the country's most successful entrepreneurial businesses.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

Launched in 2009 as the Great Recession deepened and a growing need for professional liquidation services became apparent, A.D. Hennick & Associates set out to build an extensive network of buyers and sellers in a wide variety of industries; all with an unwavering commitment to honesty, integrity, compassion and unsurpassed client service. From humble beginnings and a single warehouse rented for storage space, the thriving self-financed business now employs a robust staff of associates, occupies over 20,000-square-feet of warehouse space and has the capacity to undertake multi-million-dollar liquidation deals.

Today, A.D. Hennick & Associates helps a wide variety of manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and insolvency trustees maximize their recoveries on excess inventory and distressed assets.

ABOUT A.D. HENNICK & ASSOCIATES

A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc. specializes in buying and selling large quantities of excess inventory, cancelled orders and distressed assets. A.D. Hennick & Associates assists manufacturers, distributors, retailers and insolvency trustees to maximize their recoveries on excess inventory and surplus assets; allowing their clients to maximize their cash flow and make their operations more efficient. adhennick.com

ABOUT THE GROWTH LIST

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

ABOUT CANADIAN BUSINESS

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

