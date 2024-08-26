MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - To address the blatant injustice faced by the 5,000 convenience stores in Quebec that comply with the ban on the sale of vaping flavors while hundreds of vape shops openly circumvent it, the Convenience Industry Council of Canda (CICC) is calling on Health Minister Christian Dubé to promptly introduce a requirement for a grocery-store category alcohol permit for any sale of vaping products.

Michel Gadbois, Vice-President of the CICC, explains that this deterrent measure would raise the requirements for non-compliant businesses, making the sale of vaping products much less attractive. It would also force these businesses to offer basic food services, in accordance with the requirements of the grocery-store alcohol permit: 'Requiring a grocery-store alcohol permit would significantly increase the operating costs of vape shops, particularly due to the food service obligations tied to this permit, rendering their current business model unsustainable.'

Leveling the Playing Field

Since the regulation banning the sale of vaping flavors in Quebec came into effect ten months ago, the government has struggled to enforce this law, leading to deep disparities between the 5,000 law-abiding convenience stores and the approximately 400 non-compliant vaping shops. The latter circumvent the law by selling flavors purportedly intended for water but designed to be mixed with unflavored nicotine liquids.

The benefits of the CICC's proposal are manifold:

Ease of implementation: The alcohol permit already exists, and the administration is in place through the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (RACJ), allowing for quick enforcement without additional costs.

Strengthened requirements: Businesses will be required to maintain a food inventory of at least $5,500 spread across three of the following seven categories: meats, dairy products, bakery products, etc.

Food quota: At least 51% of the products on display must be food items.

According to Mr. Gadbois, linking the sale of vaping products to the possession of an alcohol permit is the best way to break the current deadlock and restore commercial fairness: 'There is no need to complicate matters. A simple regulatory change would suffice: requiring a grocery-store category alcohol permit for any sale of vaping products. The government, which is primarily responsible for the current deplorable situation, must act without delay to correct its mistakes.'

About the CICC

The Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) is a national, not-for-profit council that unites the largest convenience store chains in the country as well as numerous regional banners and their affiliated retailers. It represents their interests at all levels of government, provide data and research for informed business decisions, organize networking and development events, and protect the industry's reputation. The convenience store industry employs 193,056 Canadians (including 51,138 Quebecers), generates $53.7 billion annually (including $14.2 billion in Quebec) in goods and services, and annually contributes $25.6 billion in taxes nationwide (including $6.7 billion in Quebec).

To learn more about the requirements for a grocery-store alcohol permit, click on this link (available in French only): ALCOHOL PERMIT / RACJ

