A Century of Family Leadership, Quality, Innovation and Community Commitment: The Cator Legacy at Canada's Cardinal Meats

BRAMPTON, ON, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Cator family, founders of Cardinal Meats, a proudly Canadian company, is celebrating 100 years of serving Canadians with high-quality meat products. Since the founding of the family business in 1925, the Cator's have been at the forefront of innovation in the food industry, delivering exceptional products to retail, foodservice, and hospitality partners across the country.

"For a century, the legacy my grandfather started, known as Cardinal Meats today, has been committed to providing Canadians with premium, high-quality proteins while prioritizing food safety, sustainability, and innovation," said Brent Cator, President and Owner, Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd. "This milestone is a testament to our dedicated team, valued customers, and strong community partnerships."

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Founded in 1925, the Cator family started as a small butcher shop in Bowmanville, Ontario and has grown into a leader in the Canadian meat industry. Over the decades, the company has pioneered advancements in food safety, including being the first in North America to implement Sous Vide cooking at an industrial level, ensuring superior quality and freshness, while reducing costs for customers. Other key milestones include:

1925 – Jack Cator's humble beginnings with a butcher shop in Bowmanville, ON .

humble beginnings with a butcher shop in . 1930's – Mastering the art of traditional butchery by hand-cutting every order.

Mastering the art of traditional butchery by hand-cutting every order. 1940 – The first delivery truck delivers quality meats to locals, and sits in the lobby today, at the company headquarters in Brampton, ON .

The first delivery truck delivers quality meats to locals, and sits in the lobby today, at the company headquarters in . 1955 – 1966 – Ralph Cator and the path to Cardinal Meats – from butcher shops across Toronto, ON , to a meat processing plant on Stanfield Rd. ( Mississauga ).

and the path to Cardinal Meats – from butcher shops across , to a meat processing plant on Stanfield Rd. ( ). 1970's – The birth of the burger business!

The birth of the burger business! 1980's – Introduced Tenderform burgers, revolutionizing the industry.

– Introduced Tenderform burgers, revolutionizing the industry. 1985 – Brent's impact on the business as a recent University grad has him introduce JIT practices and a company retail outlet (a step up from labeling boxes in the plant).

– Brent's impact on the business as a recent University grad has him introduce JIT practices and a company retail outlet (a step up from labeling boxes in the plant). 1990 – The launch of the first branded product – Cardinal Roadhouse Burgers.

The launch of the first branded product – Cardinal Roadhouse Burgers. 1995 – Cardinal buys former McDonalds' processing plant near the Toronto Airport.

Cardinal buys former McDonalds' processing plant near the Toronto Airport. 1998 – Became the first HACCP-certified protein processor in Canada , elevating safety standards for the industry as a whole.

– Became the first HACCP-certified protein processor in , elevating safety standards for the industry as a whole. 2000 – Cardinal's fully cooked ribs won 'Best Ribs' four times at Toronto -area Ribfests.

Cardinal's fully cooked ribs won 'Best Ribs' four times at -area Ribfests. 2003 – Became the first to utilize DNA lab technology as a food safety standard.

Became the first to utilize DNA lab technology as a food safety standard. 2004 – Brent Cator takes over the family business, succeeding a legacy steeped in excellence, while introducing new technologies and business best practices. Sales double from $30M to $60M within 3 years under his leadership.

takes over the family business, succeeding a legacy steeped in excellence, while introducing new technologies and business best practices. Sales double from to within 3 years under his leadership. 2006 – Launched the Natural Texture Forming process to enhance the texture and juiciness of meat and plant-based burgers.

– Launched the process to enhance the texture and juiciness of meat and plant-based burgers. 2011 – Moved from a 26,000 SQ FT, to an 85,000 SQ FT facility.

– Moved from a 26,000 SQ FT, to an 85,000 SQ FT facility. 2018 – Purchased and absorbed The Elite Meat Company, known for its peameal bacon.

– Purchased and absorbed The Elite Meat Company, known for its peameal bacon. 2023 – More expansion – plant facility in Brampton, ON adds 33,000 SQ FT, now totaling 122,000 SQ FT.

More expansion – plant facility in adds 33,000 SQ FT, now totaling 122,000 SQ FT. 2025 – Celebrating a century of Cator family leadership, excellence and continued commitment to quality and innovation.

100 Years, 100 Stories: A Celebration of People and Progress

As part of the Cator Family leadership centennial celebration, Cardinal Meats is launching the '100 Years, 100 Stories' campaign to highlight the moments, people, and partnerships that have shaped its journey. Some of the featured stories include:

A Family Tradition – How generations of Canadian families have relied on the Cator family business for quality meals, for their backyard barbecues to holiday feasts.

– How generations of Canadian families have relied on the Cator family business for quality meals, for their backyard barbecues to holiday feasts. Pioneering Innovation – The story behind Cardinal Meats' industry-changing introduction of IQF burgers and HPP technology.

– The story behind Cardinal Meats' industry-changing introduction of IQF burgers and HPP technology. Supporting Local Farmers – Decades of partnerships with Canadian farmers to source the best quality ingredients while promoting sustainable agriculture.

– Decades of partnerships with Canadian farmers to source the best quality ingredients while promoting sustainable agriculture. Community Commitment and Philanthropy – The Cator family's long-standing dedication to giving back includes supporting food banks to help families in need, sponsoring We Care to provide camp experiences for children with disabilities, and investing in the Trillium Health Partners Foundation .

– The Cator family's long-standing dedication to giving back includes supporting food banks to help families in need, sponsoring to provide camp experiences for children with disabilities, and investing in the . Employee Excellence – Celebrating team members who have dedicated decades to Cardinal Meats and played an essential role in its growth.

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening our partnerships with Canadian families, businesses, and communities," added Brent Cator. "We are grateful for the trust and loyalty of our customers and look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence for generations to come."

Join the Celebration

Cardinal Meats invites customers, employees, and community members to share their own Cardinal Meats stories as part of the '100 Years, 100 Stories' campaign. Stories can be submitted to the media contact below and select submissions will be featured throughout the year.

Interview Requests: Brent Cator, President and Owner, Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd.

To book an interview with Brent Cator, to discuss the state of Canadian business, lessons in scaling a business, serving local communities and supporting Canadian meat production, please send requests to media contact below.

About Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd.

Cardinal Meats is a proudly Canadian, family-owned company with a 100-year legacy of innovation, quality, and leadership in the meat industry. Since its founding, the Cator family has remained at the helm, ensuring a steadfast commitment to excellence, food safety, and premium products. From burgers to fully cooked food products, Cardinal Meats continues to set industry standards with cutting-edge technology and a passion for delivering the best to Canadian families and businesses. As the company celebrates a century of success, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of meat processing while honouring its rich heritage.

For more information, visit www.cardinalmeats.com or follow Cardinal Meats on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

