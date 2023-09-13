A CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION AT after BREAST CANCER's 11th ANNUAL PINK DIAMOND GALA

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The countdown to the celebratory 11th Annual Pink Diamond Gala is officially underway. The prestigious event returns bigger and better with a record number of attendees expected and a stellar entertainment lineup. Guests will walk the pink carpet at the after BREAST CANCER Pink Diamond Gala, presented by SALEX on Sunday, September 24, at Bellvue Manor, 8083 Jane Street, Concord, L4K 2M7.

CTV National News Anchor SANDIE RINALDO will grace the stage to share her personal story with breast cancer as the Keynote Speaker. This year's impressive presentation also includes a star-studded lineup featuring singer, songwriter, producer, and award winning artist KARL WOLF, AGT Golden Buzzer Winner & Finalist ROBERTA BATTAGLIA, along with country singer, NICKOLA MAGNOLIA.



The event also includes the unveiling of the NEW S|HE Calendar, featuring twelve (12) inspiring breast cancer survivors and role models. The S|HE Thrives Ambassadors star in the 2024 S|HE Calendar to be revealed at the event and available for purchase with all sales benefitting after BREAST CANCER.

Guests can expect to enjoy a chic cocktail reception, live entertainment, a lavish luncheon, surprise guests & influencers, gift bags, plus a live silent auction.



The Gala is an inspiring annual celebration in support of the cherished Canada-wide charity, after BREAST CANCER, facilitating the direct aid of breast cancer survivors. after BREAST CANCER's mission is to empower women nationwide who are affected by breast cancer through after care education, resources, financial aid, and community engagement. Since inception, after BREAST CANCER ("ABC") has empowered survivors to keep surviving and thriving, financing over 4,000+ women to date.

"The Pink Diamond Gala directly funds ABC's Care KIT!, Thrive Program, and Workshops providing breast cancer survivors with vital resources, products and services otherwise not available," said Alicia Vianga, Founder and Executive Director of after BREAST CANCER. "We would not be able to support women without your generosity."

11th ANNUAL PINK DIAMOND GALA SCHEDULE

DATE Sunday, September 24, 2023 TIME 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM LOCATION Bellvue Manor

8083 Jane Street, Concord, ON, L4K 2M7 TALENT Keynote Speaker, CTV National News Anchor

SANDIE RINALDO

Singer, Songwriter, Producer KARL WOLF

AGT Finalist ROBERTA BATTAGLIA

Country Singer NICKOLA MAGNOLIA TICKETS $225 SINGLE VIP TICKETS

$2000 VIP TABLE OF 10

INTERVIEWS AND PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

For more information about after BREAST CANCER and Tickets to the Pink Diamond Gala, visit https://www.afterbreastcancer.ca/

About after BREAST CANCER

after BREAST CANCER is a Canada wide charity dedicated to supporting and celebrating those affected by breast cancer. Most people believe that surviving breast cancer treatment is the end of the battle, but in fact, it is the beginning of the healing journey.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT: To identify underserved areas in breast cancer survivorship that lack resources and provide evidence-based information that can facilitate informed decision-making on issues related to breast cancer survivorship. DIRECT SUPPORT: To provide women who have no insurance and limited financial resources with a mastectomy bra, camisole, and breast prosthesis at NO COST to them after breast removal surgery (mastectomy or lumpectomy). SUPPORT FOR THE FUTURE: To provide resources that contribute to a woman's Quality of Life (QOL) after breast cancer.

For further information: Media Contact: Plan B Media, Nadia Cerelli-Fiore, 647.409.4953, [email protected]; More Information: after BREAST CANCER, Aicia Vianga, 416.560.3835, [email protected]