MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to maintain an adequate and sufficient supply of blood products for the upcoming summer, Héma-Québec is launching the 3 x 1 Challenge. The idea? Make a 1st blood donation between June 1st and July 1st. People who have never thought about donating blood and are able to do so are particularly targeted by this appeal. Knowing that a single blood donation makes up to three different blood products that can be transfused to as many people, one grasps the scope and importance of giving blood.

Since last April, Héma-Québec has recorded a drop in donations, both in blood drives and especially in blood and plasma Donor Centers. During the same period, a record number of cancellations was also observed, mainly due to the most recent pandemic wave.

The upcoming summer vacation along with the significant drop in donations during the pandemic, has prompted Héma-Québec to launch this appeal. This will allow people in need to benefit from blood products throughout summer. In order to achieve this goal, an additional 1,400 donations in June will be required.

Héma-Québec invites everyone who can to donate now by making an appointment online at jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1 800 343-7264. People passing by a blood drive or Donor Center are encouraged to check the possibility of making a blood donation on site.

Questions about donating blood? You can check your eligibility by contacting Donor Services at 1 800 847-2525 or by visiting www.hema-quebec.qc.ca.

Every gesture can and will make a difference. Remember in June, we highlight National Blood Donor Week, which runs from June 13 to 19.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has more than 1,400 employees, nearly 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers' milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers over 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients' needs.

Give blood. Give life.

SOURCE Héma-Québec

For further information: Information: Héma-Québec, Media line, 514-832-0871, www.hema-quebec.qc.ca