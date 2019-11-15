A Broad Range of Investment Solutions - TD Asset Management Inc. Wins in Six Categories at the 2019 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), the manager of the TD Mutual Funds, was a winner in six categories at the 2019 Refinitiv Lipper Awards, held last night in Toronto. TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund (C$, Investor Series), TD High Yield Bond Fund (Investor Series) and TD Tactical Monthly Income Fund (Investor Series) won in their respective categories. In addition, several other TD Mutual Funds, sub-advised by T. Rowe Price, received awards in their respective categories as leading funds.

"On behalf of the entire investment management team at TDAM, we are extremely appreciative for this acknowledgement from Lipper," said Robert Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "Being awarded like this is always a great honour for TDAM and our sub-advisors. The Lipper Awards reflect our commitment to offering a broad range of solutions to help meet the diverse needs of our investors, who are at the centre of everything we do," added Vanderhooft. "It also speaks to the bench strength of our portfolio managers, all of whom are dedicated to helping deliver consistent value, stability and growth across all of our investment products."

Each of the following TD Mutual Funds were recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

More information on the Lipper award winning TD Mutual Funds and the entire TD Mutual Funds line-up can be found on tdassetmanagement.com.

TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund – Investor Series was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity category for the year ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 131 funds. TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund C$ - Investor Series was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the year ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 134 funds. TD High Yield Bond Fund – Investor Series was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the High Yield Fixed Income category for the year ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 22 funds. TD Science & Technology Fund – Investor Series was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Sector Equity category for the year ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 16 funds. TD Tactical Monthly Income Fund – Investor Series was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Tactical Balanced category for the year ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 31 funds. TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund – Investor Series was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the year ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 16 funds.

The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, are part of the Refinitiv Awards for Excellence awarded by Lipper, Inc. and highlight funds that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Ratings for Consistent Return, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120-month periods. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2 and the lowest 20% are scored 1. The highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return in each category wins the Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader ratings change monthly. For more information, see lipperweb.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper. Performance for TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund – Investor Series for the period ended July 31, 2019 is as follows: 13.0% (1 year), 16.4% (3 years), 16.9% (5 years), 18.7% (10 years) and 12.3% (since inception on 11/28/1997). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years). Performance for TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund C$ - Investor Series for the period ended July 31, 2019 is as follows: 8.9% (1 year), 7.3% (3 years), 9.6 % (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 10.6% (since inception on 09/13/2013). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years). Performance for TD High Yield Bond Fund – Investor Series for the period ended July 31, 2019 is as follows: 2.9% (1 year), 4.7% (3 years), 4.2% (5 years), 7.7% (10 years) and 4.5% (since inception on 06/29/1998). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 3 (3 years), 4 (5 years), 5 (10 years). Performance for TD Science & Technology Fund – Investor Series for the period ended July 31, 2019 is as follows: 5.7% (1 year), 17.3% (3 years), 20.6% (5 years), 20.8% (10 years) and 9.9% (since inception on 01/04/1994). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 4 (3 years), 4 (5 years), 5 (10 years). Performance for TD Tactical Monthly Income Fund – Investor Series for the period ended July 31, 2019 is as follows: 4.7% (1 year), 5.6% (3 years), 5.3% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 7.0% (since inception on 09/12/2012). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), N/A (10 years). Performance for TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund – Investor Series for the period ended July 31, 2019 is as follows: 13.6% (1 year), 14.2% (3 years), 16.8% (5 years), 17.0% (10 years) and 10.7% (since inception on 01/04/1994). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).



About the Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 20 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focuses the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $389 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

