A breath of fresh air could be good news for restaurants as they once again prepare to reopen for indoor dining

The Miller Tavern is the first restaurant in Canada to install Aura Air , which has already been successfully deployed at several SUBWAY restaurants, as well as select Sheraton and Hilton hotels in the U.S., and the Vogue Hotel in Montreal. The technology, developed in Israel, uses a four-stage purification process to filter and treat airborne pathogen droplets.

"COVID-19 is airborne, therefore, technology is needed to ensure continuous protection against this particular type of transmission," said Yehuda Ordower, Managing Partner for Aura Canada. "The Aura Smart Air technology includes air quality monitoring and reporting capabilities where, via its app and QR code, users can see IAQ performance in real-time."

Two independent studies from the U.S. and Israel confirmed the Aura Air system can destroy 99.99 per cent of airborne COVID-19 in the test facility within 60-minutes. The studies were conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis labs in California's Silicon Valley, and Sheba Medical Center, voted one of the top 10 clinical hospitals globally and has used Aura Air in its COVID-19 wards and staff rooms since the pandemic started.

"Air purification is emerging as an important part of the defence against COVID-19. This is especially true for restaurants and other places where masks need to be removed," said Ordower. "But when customers and staff know they are in an environment with a technology proven to remove 99 percent of COVID-19, this can only be good for business. It could be the way back for the hospitality industry."

About Aura Air:

Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters, treats, monitors, and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in hospitals, homes, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, nursing homes and other applications in more than 50 countries. Aura Air is headquartered in Israel with partnership offices in Canada, the U.S. and India. It expanded to Canada last summer.

