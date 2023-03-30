A blueprint for workers moving into a renewable energy career

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of its expanding programs to support workers who are ready to move into a clean tech career, Iron & Earth has made significant changes to its Climate Career Portal.

The biggest change users will see is the new Climate Career Blueprint – an interactive tool that will help people visualize and customize their personal career path. It will help workers identify the skills they already have to find new jobs and to chart a course for new training to take advantage of jobs in clean energy. The sector grew by 10.5% in 2022 and clean energy jobs are expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2030. There are 150 net-zero companies represented on the site so there are a range of employment options available.

The jobs page on the Climate Career Portal has more than 200 jobs currently posted under wind and solar solutions, and more than 600 positions across all renewable energy sectors. Workers who are looking for personalized guidance and support to secure those jobs can benefit from an expanded Mentor team that offers free one-on-one mentorship sessions to help build a resume or prepare for a job interview.

As one of the mentees said "I found it very easy to open up to Emanuel about where I am currently in respect to my career path. It was refreshing to talk to him, and he provided me with solid feedback, a great perspective and a new way of looking at things. He also instilled a new confidence in me that I needed for quite some now. I am very thankful for his advice and look forward to speaking with him again in the near future".

In addition to the job listings there are regular featured jobs and a breakdown of the skills needed in specific climate solutions industries such as solar, wind, geothermal, and energy efficiency. New blog posts will be added weekly to highlight success stories, climate career tips, and information on renewable energy jobs.

Jodie Hon is leading the re-development of the website and says "The new Climate Career Portal is stocked full of resources you need for a successful transition to net-zero. It's a free, easy toolbox designed to make your dream career accessible and build community along the way."

Visit the site https://www.climatecareerportal.com/. There is no charge for any services available on the portal. Iron & Earth is a not-for-profit organization founded by oil & gas workers in 2016 and remains a worker-led organization to support workers and their communities in the transition to a net-zero economy. With this re-vamped portal and new career tools, Iron & Earth continues to empower workers to achieve their goals and chart their own path in the renewable economy.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program and by the Small Change Fund.

About Iron & Earth:

Iron & Earth is a worker-led not-for-profit with a mission to empower fossil fuel industry and Indigenous workers and their communities to build and implement climate solutions. The national organization was formed around the lunchroom tables of the Canadian oilsands in 2015.

www.ironandearth.org.

SOURCE Iron & Earth

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview contact: Mike Spear, Director of External Relations for Iron & Earth, [email protected], cell: 403-813-5843