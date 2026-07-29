A Bitcoin-Only Company Just Put Half a Billion Tokens on Its Balance Sheet Without Blinking on Its Mission

Issued on behalf of Rhino Bitcoin, Inc. (OTC: RHNO)

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- American News Group News Commentary - Corporate Bitcoin strategy has spent 2026 splitting into two camps. One is the Bitcoin-treasury playbook; buy the asset, hold it, ride the volatility. The other is quieter and more interesting: companies using their balance sheets to gain measured exposure to the infrastructure that could carry the next wave of finance on-chain. A Miami-based, Bitcoin-only financial services firm just did the second without abandoning the first.

Rhino Bitcoin, Inc. (OTC: RHNO) announced it has accepted 500,000,000 Splendor Labs (SPLD) tokens onto its corporate balance sheet as payment for Splendor's purchase of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Rhino Bitcoin. The company, which provides institutional-grade Bitcoin custody, trading and wealth management, framed the move as a measured diversification, one that gives it exposure to a high-performance, quantum-resistant blockchain built for tokenizing real-world assets, while leaving its Bitcoin-only client business entirely unchanged.

Key Takeaways

Half a billion tokens, one balance sheet. Rhino Bitcoin accepted 500,000,000 Splendor Labs (SPLD) tokens as payment for Splendor's purchase of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Rhino, adding the tokens to its corporate balance sheet as a measured diversification strategy.

Rhino accepted 500,000,000 Splendor Labs (SPLD) tokens as payment for Splendor's purchase of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Rhino, adding the tokens to its corporate balance sheet as a measured diversification strategy. Bitcoin -only, still. Rhino stressed it will remain exclusively focused on Bitcoin , with no intention of expanding its service offering; the SPLD tokens will sit in institutional-grade custody with no impact on day-to-day operations or client services.

Rhino stressed it will remain exclusively focused on , with no intention of expanding its service offering; the SPLD tokens will sit in institutional-grade custody with no impact on day-to-day operations or client services. A bet on tokenization infrastructure. Splendor is described as an AI-powered, quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain built for the secure tokenization of real-world assets, the same category major institutions are racing to build out.

Splendor is described as an AI-powered, quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain built for the secure of real-world assets, the same category major institutions are racing to build out. Riding a real institutional wave. The release cites BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as advancing efforts to bring traditional assets on-chain, a market that has expanded sharply in 2026.

The release cites BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as advancing efforts to bring traditional assets on-chain, a market that has expanded sharply in 2026. A sector on watch. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Circle (NYSE: CRCL), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are referenced as market and sector context. They differ substantially from Rhino in size and stage and are not peers or financial comparables.

The Move, and What Makes It Unusual

The structure of the transaction is the interesting part. Splendor approached Rhino to invest in the company, and rather than take cash, Rhino accepted Splendor's native token, SPLD, as payment for the share purchase. The result is that 500 million SPLD tokens now sit on Rhino's balance sheet, held in secure, institutional-grade custody. Details are set out in the company's announcement.

What makes it unusual is the discipline around it. Plenty of small public companies have bolted a crypto-treasury strategy onto an unrelated business and effectively rebranded around it. Rhino did the opposite. It stated plainly that it will remain exclusively focused on Bitcoin, has no intention of expanding beyond its Bitcoin-only offering, and that the SPLD position will have no impact on its Bitcoin-only operations or client services in any way. The token allocation is treated as a balance-sheet decision, not a change of identity.

"Rhino Bitcoin was founded on the clear conviction that Bitcoin is the superior monetary asset, and we will continue to serve our clients exclusively in Bitcoin," said Lyle Hauser, CEO of Rhino Bitcoin. "When Splendor approached us to invest in our company, we saw an opportunity to accept their native token as payment. This allows us to thoughtfully diversify the balance sheet while remaining true to our Bitcoin-only mission."

That framing matters, because it separates the client-facing business, which stays pure-play Bitcoin, from the corporate treasury, which now holds a single, deliberate position in complementary technology. For a company whose entire brand is built on Bitcoin conviction, keeping those two things distinct is the whole point.

Why Splendor, and Why Now

The logic behind the specific asset is tokenization. Splendor is described as a high-performance, AI-powered, quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain designed for secure and scalable digital infrastructure, with a design the company says is particularly well suited to the tokenization of real-world assets. In other words, Rhino is not diversifying into just another token. It is taking exposure to a network positioned for one of the most talked-about structural shifts in finance.

That shift is not speculative anymore. The release notes that major financial institutions, including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, are actively working to bring traditional assets such as real estate, private equity and bonds onto blockchain networks. Industry leaders have spoken openly about tokenizing a significant portion of the world's assets over time. Independent trackers put the value of tokenized real-world assets on public blockchains in the tens of billions of dollars by mid-2026, up several-fold from early 2025, with tokenized Treasuries, private credit, commodities and real estate all contributing.

"Splendor's AI-powered, quantum-resistant technology offers strong potential in the tokenization of real-world assets, and we believe this position can benefit both the company and our shareholders over the long term," Hauser added. As Rhino put it, by accepting SPLD and adding it to the balance sheet, the company obtains exposure to a network capable of supporting the next generation of digital asset infrastructure, without altering its core business.

The quantum-resistant element is worth a note of its own. As quantum computing advances, the cryptography underpinning older blockchains could eventually be exposed, which is precisely why forward-looking networks are building quantum resistance in from the start. For a company whose treasury horizon is measured in years, a future-proof design is a rational thing to want in the asset it holds.

The Companies Building the Same Future

Rhino is a small player taking a measured position, but the theme it is buying into, crypto on corporate balance sheets and the tokenization of traditional assets, is being built out by some of the largest names in public markets. The four companies below define that landscape. They are far larger and further along than Rhino, are referenced solely as market and sector context, and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Rhino Bitcoin, Inc. Their results are not indicative of Rhino's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)

Coinbase is the closest large-cap analogue to Rhino's actual business. The largest US-listed crypto exchange offers trading, custody, staking and institutional services, the same institutional-grade custody and trading pillars Rhino provides in a Bitcoin-only form. Coinbase is profitable across trading fees, custody, staking and its stablecoin partnership, and its shares have been among the most sensitive barometers of sector sentiment. On July 21, 2026, the stock jumped roughly 10 to 12% in a single session as optimism built around the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, closing near US$176 with a market capitalization above US$46 billion. Coinbase is the proof that regulated, institutional crypto services are a real and sizable business, which is the category Rhino operates in at a far smaller scale.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL)

Circle is the clearest public-market bridge to the tokenization thesis behind Rhino's SPLD position. The issuer of the USDC stablecoin has pushed aggressively into tokenized real-world assets, and its USYC tokenized Treasury product grew to roughly US$3 billion in assets by mid-2026, at one point overtaking BlackRock's BUIDL as the largest single tokenized Treasury fund. Circle rose more than 7% in the July 21 sector rally. Its stock is rate-sensitive and volatile, but it is one of the purest listed ways to express the same idea Rhino is buying into: that traditional financial assets are moving on-chain, and the infrastructure carrying them is where value accrues.

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Robinhood has moved from a retail brokerage into tokenization infrastructure directly. On July 1, 2026, it launched Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum Layer 2 built on Arbitrum technology, with the stated goal of bringing its brokerage services, stock tokens, wallet, lending and settlement on-chain. Its new-generation stock tokens now trade around the clock and can be used as collateral in decentralized finance. Robinhood gained roughly 7 to 8% in the July 21 rally. It is included here because it shows an established financial platform building exactly the kind of real-world-asset tokenization rails that give Splendor's network, and therefore Rhino's balance-sheet bet, a reason to exist.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR)

Strategy formerly MicroStrategy, is the company that invented the corporate-crypto-treasury model Rhino is echoing, and it is both the template and the cautionary tale. Strategy holds more than 840,000 Bitcoin and has functioned for years as a leveraged public proxy for Bitcoin sentiment, funded through equity, convertible debt and preferred stock. That leverage cuts both ways: with Bitcoin well off its 2025 highs, Strategy's shares have fallen sharply over the past year, though the stock rose in the July 21 sector rally alongside its peers. Strategy is the reference point that makes Rhino's restraint legible. Where Strategy bet the entire company on the strategy, Rhino has taken a single, ring-fenced position and explicitly refused to let it change what the business is.

What to Watch

For Rhino, the near-term markers are straightforward. The value of the SPLD position will move with the Splendor network's adoption, and because it is a single token allocation, that exposure is concentrated. Investors will want visibility into how the position is custodied and marked over time, and whether Splendor's real-world-asset ambitions translate into actual tokenized assets on the network rather than roadmap language.

The wider backdrop is favorable and largely outside Rhino's control. Tokenization of real-world assets has moved from concept to a measurable, fast-growing market, regulatory clarity in the United States has been improving, and the largest institutions in finance are actively building on-chain. If that trajectory holds, a network purpose-built for tokenizing real-world assets sits in a promising position, and Rhino's balance sheet gets to benefit without the company straying from its Bitcoin-only identity.

None of that is guaranteed. Rhino is a small OTC-listed company, the SPLD position is a single concentrated holding in an early-stage network, and token valuations are volatile. But the decision is a coherent one: keep the client business pure and use the corporate balance sheet to take one measured, forward-looking position in the infrastructure that could carry the next era of finance. In a year when many companies blurred those lines, Rhino drew a clear one.

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Article Source:

[1] Rhino Bitcoin, Inc., "Rhino Bitcoin Adds 500,000,000 Splendor Labs (SPLD) Tokens to Corporate Balance Sheet," July 2026.

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This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Rhino Bitcoin's balance-sheet diversification, the Splendor Labs (SPLD) token position, the potential of real-world-asset tokenization, and the company's business prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks. The value of the SPLD token position is volatile and may decline; there is no assurance that Splendor's network will achieve adoption or that real-world-asset tokenization will develop as described. Statements regarding market growth, institutional adoption, and future developments are subject to technology, competitive, regulatory, and financing risks. Readers should refer to Rhino Bitcoin's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies and Market Data. References to Coinbase, Circle, Robinhood, and Strategy are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Rhino Bitcoin, Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, and business model. Their financial results, products, holdings, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Rhino Bitcoin, Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, endorsement, or competitive relationship is implied. The financial institutions named in the underlying release, including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, are cited only to describe general industry activity in asset tokenization and have no affiliation with, and have not endorsed, Rhino Bitcoin, Inc. or Splendor Labs. Market size projections and industry forecasts cited describe the sector generally, are third-party estimates subject to change, and do not represent any revenue opportunity, addressable market, or forecast attributable to Rhino Bitcoin, Inc.

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