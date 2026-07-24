A Small AI Company Just Took the Stage at One of the Biggest Events in Computing, and It Points to Where Drug Discovery Is Headed

Issued on behalf of MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT)

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- American News Group News Commentary - The race to bring artificial intelligence into drug discovery has become one of the most closely watched stories in both biotech and technology. Pharmaceutical companies are pouring money into AI, chipmakers are courting the life-sciences market, and a wave of specialized companies is trying to prove that machine reasoning can actually speed the search for new medicines. This week, one of the smaller names in that race stepped onto a very large stage.

At the Advancing AI 2026 event in San Francisco hosted by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), a Bio-Native AI company gave the first public demonstration of a platform it argues addresses the missing piece in AI drug discovery: not a bigger model, but the connected biological context that models need to reason over.

Key Takeaways

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) gave the first public demonstration of ReefIQ™, its biological context layer for AI drug discovery, running on AMD Instinct at AMD's Advancing AI 2026, appearing in the AMD Instinct Demo Showcase.

The broader AI-drug-discovery field is drawing intense investor attention, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI), Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) all central to how AI is reshaping the search for new medicines.

A First Public Look at the Layer Beneath the Models

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, unveiled the first public demonstration of ReefIQ, its biological context layer for AI drug discovery, running on AMD Instinct at AMD's Advancing AI 2026 in San Francisco. The company was featured in the AMD Instinct Demo Showcase, appearing in one of four custom demo vignettes, with an accompanying video interview distributed through AMD's channels.

According to the company, the demonstration is the first time it has shown ReefIQ publicly in action. It walks through how ReefIQ reconnects fragmented discovery data into governed, queryable biological context, then lets AI models and agents reason over that context while running on open AMD Instinct compute. MindWalk introduced ReefIQ in June 2026, positioning it between a client's discovery data and its AI reasoning workflows.

The pitch rests on a simple observation about biology and data. Biology is deeply interconnected, but the data generated during drug discovery is usually scattered across different files, formats, systems, teams, and workflows. MindWalk's argument is that before an AI system can reason usefully about a biological question, that fragmented information has to be reconnected. Sequences, structures, assay results, omics data, published literature, evidence, provenance, and program history all need to become part of a single, governed, queryable web of context.

How the Pieces Fit Together

MindWalk describes its technology as three layers working in concert. HYFT® Technology, its core biological pattern technology, provides the representation foundation, mapping explicit relationships across sequence, structure, function, mechanism, pathway, evidence, and literature. ReefIQ, built on top of HYFT, is the client-facing biological context layer that organizes and governs that information. LensAI™, the reasoning and application layer, applies the actual analytical workflows. In the company's framing, HYFT powers the representation, ReefIQ organizes and governs the context, and LensAI applies the reasoning.

"In life-sciences AI, the durable advantage is not the model a team licenses but the biological context it can reason over," said Dr. Jennifer Bath, PhD, CEO and President of MindWalk Holdings Corp. "Biology is connected by evolutionary constraint; discovery data arrives fragmented across files and systems, and that gap is where insight is lost. ReefIQ is designed to close it, preserving what every program learns, including the programs that fail, as governed context rather than isolated files."

That last point is central to the company's thesis. Drug-discovery organizations generate valuable information in every program, including negative results, assay conditions, design decisions, and the reasons a candidate did not advance. MindWalk argues that ReefIQ preserves all of that as governed, queryable knowledge, so that as data are added, the network is enriched and future programs benefit from the accumulated evidence rather than starting from scratch.

Why the Grounding Matters, and Why AMD

A recurring concern with applying general-purpose AI to science is hallucination, where a model produces a plausible but wrong answer. MindWalk says its approach is grounded in evolutionary constraint, the patterns biology preserves because their function is essential, rather than in statistical correlation alone. The company frames that grounding as what makes reasoning, including autonomous and agentic reasoning, trustworthy enough to act on in a regulated setting where a hallucinated result can carry patient-safety and program-cost consequences.

The choice of hardware is part of the story. MindWalk describes this kind of Bio-Native inference as data-dominated and memory-heavy, involving enrichment, similarity search across hundreds of millions of patterns, and reasoning over connected biological context. It says AMD Instinct's memory-rich, open-stack profile maps onto that workload, and that its architecture is designed so a customer's connected context can stay in the customer's environment under existing governance while inference runs on open compute. Statements describing AMD Instinct architecture are paraphrased from AMD's public disclosures and are not MindWalk product claims, and MindWalk's participation as a featured exhibitor does not imply any endorsement or partnership beyond that.

"ReefIQ operationalizes the HYFT information network for drug discovery," said Dirk Van Hyfte, MD, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of MindWalk. "HYFT provides the biological representation foundation, representing the complex relationships in biology; ReefIQ links customer data to that foundation and exposes governed context to LensAI and customer-selected agent models operating within agreed governance."

MindWalk said its business development team would use Advancing AI 2026 to engage life-sciences customers, infrastructure partners, and agentic-AI builders weighing where to host and govern regulated biological context. The company noted that LensAI is already in contracted, recurring arrangements with life-sciences customers today, and that its underlying representation spans 660 million biological patterns and 25 billion relationships refined over 20 years of curation.

Track the Trade With Quote Daddy

Following an AI-and-biotech name like this one usually means fighting an app that barely keeps up. Quote Daddy handles NYSE and Nasdaq alongside TSX, TSX-V and CSE, with live watchlists, interactive charts, SEC filings and insider activity, price alerts, and portfolio tracking with live profit and loss. It is free, with no paywalls, on web and mobile. Build your first watchlist in under a minute at quotedaddy.com.

The Wider AI-Drug-Discovery Landscape

MindWalk is one of several companies betting that artificial intelligence will reshape how new medicines are found. Each is approaching the problem from a different layer of the stack, and together they show why the space has become one of the most active intersections of technology and biology.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is often described as the biology-first platform in AI drug discovery. It runs large automated labs that generate biological data at scale, then feeds that data into machine-learning systems to identify new drug candidates. In 2026 the company reported positive early clinical data across multiple oncology programs and strong Phase 2 signals in a rare-disease indication, and it has drawn fresh institutional interest, with reports of buying by high-profile investors. Recursion is frequently cited alongside MindWalk as a peer tackling the same challenge from a different layer, and with more than US$650 million in cash it has the balance sheet to keep building.

Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI)

Absci approaches the problem through generative AI for biologics, using models designed to create antibody candidates without requiring prior wet-lab data, an approach sometimes described as zero-shot design. Absci shared the stage with MindWalk earlier in 2026 at an investor panel focused on AI-powered drug discovery, and the two are commonly grouped together as companies applying different AI techniques to the discovery problem. Absci's work illustrates the design end of the spectrum, generating novel molecules, where MindWalk focuses on the context layer that any such model must reason over.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM)

Tempus AI pairs genomic diagnostics with an enormous healthcare data library that pharmaceutical partners license for AI-driven research. Its scale, reported at hundreds of petabytes of data across tens of millions of patients, is often described as the company's real moat, on the argument that the data foundation, not any single model, is what compounds in value over time. That framing rhymes closely with MindWalk's own thesis that the durable, compounding asset is the biological context layer rather than the model. Tempus operates in diagnostics and clinical data while MindWalk operates in discovery-stage biological context, but both are essentially arguing that in AI, data is destiny.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA)

NVIDIA is the compute backdrop against which this entire field operates. Its chips and software have become synonymous with the AI boom, and it has pushed aggressively into healthcare and drug discovery, striking partnerships across pharma and biotech. MindWalk's own stack runs on AMD Instinct accelerators rather than NVIDIA's, which is part of what made its Advancing AI appearance notable, since AMD is positioning its open-stack, memory-rich hardware as an alternative for exactly these data-heavy life-sciences workloads. For investors, NVIDIA is the name most often used to express conviction in AI drug discovery broadly, without betting on any single company's pipeline, and the AMD-versus-NVIDIA dynamic is a live subplot in how the sector's infrastructure gets built.

A Sector Still Proving Itself

For all the momentum, AI drug discovery remains a field that has yet to deliver its defining proof point, a fully AI-discovered drug through late-stage trials and approval. Analysts widely expect that the first positive pivotal readout from this generation of platforms would re-rate the entire category. That is the backdrop against which MindWalk is making its case, arguing that the winners will be decided not only by who has the best model, but by who controls the biological context those models depend on.

MindWalk is a small company stepping onto a stage dominated by giants, and its ReefIQ demonstration is an early-stage milestone rather than a commercial outcome. But its appearance at Advancing AI 2026 put a specific idea in front of a large audience: that the missing piece in AI drug discovery may be the connected context beneath the models, and that whoever supplies it could matter as much as whoever builds the models themselves.

Contact:

American News Group

[email protected]

Article Source:

[1] MindWalk Holdings Corp., "MindWalk Showcases ReefIQ for AI Drug Discovery at AMD Advancing AI," press release, July 23, 2026.

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation, and no communication from us should be deemed personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed by American News Group, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"). MEL has been paid a fee for MindWalk Holdings Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The content in this article has been reviewed and approved on behalf of MindWalk Holdings Corp. by CDMG.

MEL and its owner/operators do not own any shares of MindWalk Holdings Corp., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of MindWalk Holdings Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of MindWalk Holdings Corp. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.

Statements on this page about MindWalk Holdings Corp. and its technology, including references to HYFT Technology, ReefIQ, LensAI, Bio-Native AI, and the company's participation in AMD Advancing AI 2026, describe early-stage products and a first public demonstration that have not been independently verified and may not translate into commercial outcomes. ReefIQ registration is pending. Statements describing AMD, AMD Instinct, ROCm, or related architecture, memory, software-stack, or interconnect characteristics are paraphrased from public disclosures by AMD and third-party industry analysis and do not constitute MindWalk product claims. References to AMD and Advancing AI 2026 are descriptive of the event and do not imply any endorsement, sponsorship, partnership, commercial agreement, or financial relationship beyond MindWalk's participation as a featured exhibitor. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; readers should not place undue reliance on them.

References to Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Absci, Tempus AI, NVIDIA, and any of their respective products, platforms, or partnerships are for comparative and illustrative context only. MindWalk Holdings Corp. is not a party to, and is not affiliated with, the products, platforms, or corporate activities of those companies, and their programs are at different and generally more advanced stages. Each company carries its own independent risks and must be evaluated on its own merits.

Quote Daddy Disclosure.

Quote Daddy is a stock-tracking application affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Quote Daddy is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the application or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Market data provided in the application is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Any in-app commentary or briefing content is educational only. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.

SOURCE American News Group