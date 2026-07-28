You Cannot Protect What You Cannot See: A Cybersecurity Company Just Built a Map for the Encryption Hiding Inside Your Business

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- American News Group News Commentary - Ask a large enterprise a deceptively simple question, where is your cryptography, and most cannot answer it. Encryption is buried across servers, applications, cloud systems, certificates, network devices, APIs and third-party software, often invisible to the very teams responsible for securing it. That blind spot is about to become a serious liability, because the entire foundation of digital encryption is on a countdown toward a quantum-computing reckoning, and the first step to surviving it is simply seeing what you have.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) just moved to close that gap. The post-quantum cybersecurity company introduced QSE QScope, a cryptographic discovery and CBOM intelligence tool designed to automatically find and organize the encryption used across an organization's systems. In a market racing toward a hard migration deadline, QScope targets the one problem every enterprise has to solve first: visibility.

Key Takeaways

A map for hidden encryption. QSE introduced QScope, its Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) compiler, designed to automatically discover where encryption, algorithms, certificates and libraries are used across an organization and flag what may need to be reviewed or upgraded.

QSE introduced QScope, its Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) compiler, designed to automatically discover where encryption, algorithms, certificates and libraries are used across an organization and flag what may need to be reviewed or upgraded. Built around three outcomes. QScope is designed to help organizations see their cryptography, understand their exposure to weaker or aging algorithms, and plan a post-quantum migration by prioritizing upgrades and budgeting more effectively.

QScope is designed to help organizations see their cryptography, understand their exposure to weaker or aging algorithms, and plan a post-quantum migration by prioritizing upgrades and budgeting more effectively. Feeds a larger platform. QScope is designed to connect with QSE's QPrime secure posture platform, moving customers from discovery through to a clear action plan for post-quantum readiness.

QScope is designed to connect with QSE's QPrime secure posture platform, moving customers from discovery through to a clear action plan for post-quantum readiness. Riding a regulatory countdown. U.S. federal agencies face a 2035 hard deadline to complete post-quantum migration, and the market for tools like QScope is expanding as governments and standards bodies sharpen their focus.

U.S. federal agencies face a 2035 hard deadline to complete post-quantum migration, and the market for tools like QScope is expanding as governments and standards bodies sharpen their focus. A sector on watch. Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ), SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES), BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are referenced as market and sector context. They differ substantially from QSE in size and stage and are not peers or financial comparables.

The Problem Nobody Can See

Cryptography is the quiet machinery of modern business. It protects logins, payments, medical records, contracts, communications and the connections between systems. It is also, in most large organizations, undocumented. Nobody keeps a running inventory of every algorithm, certificate, key and library in use, and so nobody has a complete picture of what protects the business or where that protection is weakest.

QScope is built to answer that. A CBOM, or Cryptographic Bill of Materials, is essentially a list of the encryption inside an organization. QScope is QSE's CBOM compiler, and according to the company it is designed to show where encryption is used, which algorithms, certificates and libraries are in place, and what may need to be reviewed or upgraded as security standards change. The company frames it around a single starting question that has become the opening line of every serious post-quantum conversation: where is your cryptography? Details are set out in the company's announcement.

The design goal is to turn an invisible sprawl into something a security team can act on. QScope is built around three plain outcomes. See your cryptography, meaning find where encryption, certificates, keys and related tools are actually being used. Understand your exposure, meaning identify older or weaker cryptography that may create risk as quantum-related threats advance. And plan your migration, meaning use those results to prioritize upgrades, budget more effectively and reduce disruption.

"QScope is designed to make cryptographic risk easier to understand and act on," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Organizations cannot protect what they cannot see. QScope helps customers see their cryptography, understand where they may be exposed and build a practical plan for post-quantum migration."

Why the Clock Is Running

The urgency behind tools like QScope is not hypothetical. Encryption that protects data today can be quietly harvested now and decrypted later, once a sufficiently powerful quantum computer exists, an approach security researchers call harvest now, decrypt later. Sensitive data with a long shelf life, health records, financial information, government and defense material, is exposed to that risk the moment it is transmitted, even if the decryption comes years afterward.

Regulators have responded with hard timelines. U.S. federal agencies face a 2035 deadline to complete post-quantum migration, with deprecated algorithms disallowed for higher-security systems, and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre has published a phased roadmap that puts cryptographic discovery first, calling for it years ahead of full transition. That sequencing matters for QSE, because discovery is exactly what QScope does. Migration cannot begin until an organization knows what it is migrating.

QSE argues this makes discovery the practical entry point to the entire post-quantum transition. Instead of starting with a slow manual review, the company says enterprise customers can use QScope to create visibility, support internal planning and track risk over time. QScope is also designed to connect with QPrime, QSE's full secure posture platform, so that the output of discovery flows into a clear action plan rather than sitting in a report.

"Post-quantum migration is not a one-time project," added Carefoot. "It is a business and technology transition that will take planning. QScope is intended to give organizations a clearer picture of their current environment so they can make better decisions before migration becomes urgent." The company added that it is evaluating intellectual property protection strategies related to the platform's underlying technology.

The Field Racing the Same Deadline

QSE is not alone in recognizing that discovery comes first, and the companies below define the competitive and market landscape it is operating in. They are far larger and further along than QSE, are referenced solely as sector and market context, and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. Their results are not indicative of QSE's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum is the clearest thematic mirror to QScope's core function. In January 2026 the London-based quantum-safe encryption firm launched Encryption Intelligence, a product delivering automated cryptographic discovery, continuous inventory and risk prioritization to help enterprises plan and execute post-quantum migration, the same visibility-first problem QScope is built to solve. Arqit's chief security officer framed it in almost identical language, noting that organizations cannot manage what they cannot see. The company reported first-half fiscal 2026 revenue up nearly tenfold year over year on new contracts across telecom, defense and financial services, closed its first Encryption Intelligence deal, and was selected for the UK National Cyber Security Centre's post-quantum pilot. Arqit is the proof that the discovery-and-inventory category QScope is entering is already drawing enterprise budgets and analyst attention.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES)

SEALSQ approaches post-quantum readiness from the silicon layer. The WISeKey affiliate designs certified secure microcontrollers and public-key infrastructure, and has leaned hard into quantum-resistant chips such as its QS7001 secure microcontroller and QVault TPM. SEALSQ reported fiscal 2025 revenue up roughly 66% to about US$18.3 million and has pointed to a commercial pipeline above US$200 million for 2026 through 2029, with more than US$60 million tied directly to its post-quantum chips. Its shares have traded like a small-cap momentum story, climbing from the high US$2 range toward the mid-US$3s over recent weeks. SEALSQ matters to the QScope story because it illustrates the hardware end of the same migration: once discovery identifies what must change, quantum-resistant silicon is part of what replaces it.

BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ)

BTQ Technologies is a fellow Vancouver-based post-quantum pure-play, which makes it a natural regional and thematic reference point for QSE. BTQ describes itself as a vertically integrated quantum technology company spanning post-quantum cryptography, quantum-secure hardware and neutral-atom quantum computing, organized around quantum-secure systems and networks, its Quantum Compute-In-Memory chip, and its recently acquired QPerfect platform. The company has been active through 2026, completing the design of a next-generation QCIM secure-element chip and closing the QPerfect acquisition, and carries a market capitalization in the hundreds of millions. BTQ shows how varied the post-quantum field is, spanning silicon, networks and digital-asset infrastructure, and underscores that Vancouver has become a genuine cluster for quantum-safe security work.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI)

Rigetti Computing sits on the other side of the equation, as one of the quantum-computing developers whose progress is the reason cryptographic discovery matters at all. Rigetti builds superconducting quantum processors and sells systems ranging from 9 to more than 100 qubits, alongside its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The stock has been volatile, part of a quantum-computing complex that rallied hard and then sold off through mid-2026, but it has shown relative strength versus the broader group and analysts project sharp second-quarter revenue growth. Rigetti is included here as the threat side of the thesis: every advance in quantum hardware shortens the runway for the encryption QScope is designed to help organizations find and replace.

What to Watch

For QSE, the near-term markers are commercial. QScope has to convert from a launched product into enterprise adoption, and the tightness of its integration with QPrime will shape whether customers move from discovery to migration inside QSE's platform or elsewhere. Management's note that it is evaluating intellectual property protection around the underlying technology is worth tracking, since a defensible position in cryptographic discovery would matter in a field this crowded.

The larger backdrop is favorable and largely outside any one company's control. Governments have set the deadlines, standards bodies have put discovery first, and the harvest-now-decrypt-later dynamic means the risk is accruing today even though the reckoning is years away. QSE believes demand for tools like QScope will grow as large organizations increase their focus on post-quantum planning, and the regulatory calendar supports that view. Whether QSE captures a meaningful share of it is the open question, and it is a question of execution against much larger and better-funded names.

None of that is guaranteed. QSE is a small-capitalization company competing in a market populated by firms with more revenue, more capital and longer track records, and a launched product is not the same as a proven commercial one. But the company has aimed QScope squarely at the first question every enterprise has to answer, and in a migration this large, being early to the starting line is not nothing.

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Article Source:

[1] Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., "QSE Introduces QScope to Help Organizations Find and Manage Encryption Risk," July 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies and Market Data. References to Arqit Quantum, SEALSQ, BTQ Technologies, and Rigetti Computing are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, and business model. Their financial results, products, contracts, pipelines, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, endorsement, or competitive relationship is implied. Market size projections, spending figures, regulatory deadlines, and industry forecasts cited describe the sector generally, are third-party estimates subject to change, and do not represent any revenue opportunity, addressable market, or forecast attributable to Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

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