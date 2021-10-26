MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Gender Creative Kids speaks out against the changes in personality and civil status rights included in Bill 2 proposed by Simon Jolin–Barrette.

For Gender Creative Kids, the limitation of gender reassignment to those who have undergone genitalia altering surgery (Article 23) is inherently unacceptable. It brings the situation of trans and non-binary youth down to the one before our 2015 struggles, gained in 2016, ostracizing the young people who, let's not forget, have to wait until they reach the age of majority to get surgeries of this type.

Gender Creative Kids takes a stand against the essentialist perspective that such an injunction implies. Since our organization's mission is centered on valuing distinct life paths, it makes no sense to imagine that a government claiming to fight for the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ people could envision regulation based on the standardization of transition experiences.

From this perspective, articles pretending to include intersex people are similarly disturbing in that they place these people in a separate classification where their genital mutilation is being indirectly encouraged.

"CAQ often tells us: 'It's time for Québec to move into the future.' Too bad that this bill takes us radically backwards," says Ky Fleming, coordinator of Gender Creative Kids.

By adding a gender designation distinct from the sex designation, unique to trans, non-binary and intersex people, their experiences are particularized, and they are forced to disclose their transness. This exposure puts them at risk of discrimination and violence and thus indirectly depriving them of essential services for their well-being (physical and psychological health care, sports and cultural activities, education, etc.).

Since its formation, Gender Creative Kids keeps in line with the research and conducts its fights in accordance with those perspectives. In 2015, Bill 35's introduction had led our organization to reiterate, through a memoir, the need for gender reassignment to be allowed for people under the age of 18. This was intended to spare trans youth from daily difficulties due to the discrepancy between their civil and gender identities, but mainly from situations with a serious discriminatory and stigmatizing potential.

The youth we serve bear the burden of this struggle. Many have had to expose their suffering in the context of legal representation in order to give experiential value to their claims and to be granted a hearing by decision-makers. This bill's rollback reopens the all-too-familiar wounds of these young people and their families.

As Chloé Viau, Interim President of the Board of Directors, concludes, "All generations of trans people in Québec proudly welcomed the introduction of the law in 2015. This new Bill 2 is an apparent, discriminatory step backwards, and also a betrayal of our community."

About Gender Creative Kids

Gender Creative Kids is a reference community organization that supports trans, nonbinary, and gender-fluid youth's affirmation within their families, schools, and communities since 2013. By empowering parents and their children, educating communities, offering innovative and evidence-informed resources, and advocating for the rights of trans youth, we aspire to a world that is a safe and joyful place for all children.

Source

For the Board of Directors, Gender Creative Kids

SOURCE Jeunes identités créatives - Gender Creative Kids

