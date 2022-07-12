A BIGGER, BETTER, AND BADDER VEGAN EXPERIENCE HEADS TO TORONTO

Vegandale announces the third tour stop in Toronto—as the 2022 tour breaks attendance, vendor and sponsorship records

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Vegandale, the world's fastest growing vegan experience, comes home to The 6ix when it kicks off the third stop on its 2022 tour on Saturday, August 6 at Fort York's Garrison Commons.

Vegandale is an entertainment experience that encompasses art, music, food, and spirits in a distinctive party setting. Attendees can explore dozens of interactive art installations that range from the provocative to the camp. Installations such as Bad Vegan, VQ Magazine, Vegan in Wonderland, Model Citizen Doll Box, and Vegan Lifeguard to name a few. They can also try new vegan brands from around the globe that you can't try anywhere else. In fact, there will be roughly 120 unique vegan gastronomic and product merchants to indulge in.

Previous Toronto Vegandale experiences have drawn crowds in the tens of thousands, and this year that number is projected to be 50% higher. "After hearing the hype for years and finally making it to the Miami tour stop, I would describe it as 'Coachella meets SXSW' but with a vegan twist—definitely an artsy vibe," says LA-based marketing executive Lori Amos.

The motivation for the organizers behind this experience is serious and urgent, "We live in an era where the exploitation of animals isn't necessary for society to function," states Hellenic Vincent de Paul, Vegandale Founder .

VEGANDALE GROWTH

Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, Vegandale organizers reported record attendance in 2021 and have seen 2022 numbers surge higher. London and other European locations have already been secured for 2023 which fortifies projections of seven figure attendance levels across two dozen global cities in 2025. "This is a rare opportunity for investors and sponsors to reach the 18-34 year old audience who align their ethical choices with their purchasing power," states Alex Ciccone, Vegandale's VP of Partnerships.

ABOUT VEGANDALE

Launched in 2015 in Toronto, Vegandale , whose flagship tour stop is in New York City, is the fastest growing vegan experience in the world. It was founded by steadfast abolitionist vegan and Sri Lankan refugee, Hellenic Vincent de Paul, who has significant live event experience. Hellenic has hosted performers and celebrities such as DJ Khaled, LeBron James, and countless others. https://www.vegandale.com #Vegandale

