A&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Voting Results

The following are the voting results from the annual general meeting of Unitholders of the Fund held on May 2, 2023.

Appointment of Trustees

Mr. Kevin Mahoney, Ms. Fern Glowinsky, and Mr. Andrew W. Dunn were appointed as Trustees for a term expiring at the close of the next annual general meeting of Unitholders.

The appointment of Trustees was conducted by show of hands of Unitholders and proxyholders present at the meeting. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been voted for and withheld from each Trustee nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting by proxy:

Nominee Votes

Represented

at the

Meeting by

Proxy Votes For

by Proxy % For by

Proxy Votes

Withheld

by Proxy %

Withheld

by Proxy Fern Glowinsky 4,695,768 4,192,851 89.29 % 502,917 10.71 % Kevin Mahoney 4,695,768 4,194,475 89.32 % 501,293 10.68 % Andrew W. Dunn 4,695,768 4,190,160 89.23 % 505,608 10.77 %



Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Fund and the Trustees are authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

About the Fund

Launched on February 15, 2002, the Fund, through its investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc., is entitled to receive royalties from A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. in the amount of 3% of the sales of the 1,037 A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Cash distributions are paid monthly. A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family ®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.

Additional information relating to the Fund is on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Fund's website at www.awincomefund.ca.

