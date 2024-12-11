A&W announces retirement of Vice President, Development - Patti Parente

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("A&W") (TSX: AW). After a distinguished career with A&W spanning over 25 years, Patti Parente, Vice President, Development, has announced her plan to retire on March 28, 2025. Among her many contributions to A&W's success, Patti has built an outstanding team of experienced development executives, along with excellent partnerships in the real estate industry. We are fortunate to have Patti's leadership over the next several months as we implement succession plans for A&W's development leadership.

"A&W's track record of industry-leading new restaurant growth speaks for itself", said CEO Susan Senecal. "We extend our sincere thanks to Patti, and look forward to celebrating her accomplishments closer to the time of her retirement."

