A&W ANNOUNCES MAJOR CANADIAN AIRPORT EXPANSION OF PRET A MANGER

The first Canadian Pret airport location is expected to open in the international terminal at YVR in early June, with additional airport openings anticipated to continue through the second half of 2026. In total, four new Pret locations are currently planned at Canadian airports this year, bringing Pret's freshly made food, organic coffee, and grab-and-go convenience to millions of Canadian and international travellers.

Pret's Canadian airport expansion reflects growing demand from travellers for premium, fresh, and convenient food offerings while reinforcing Pret's long-term commitment to growth across Canada.

A&W's Pret Canada business is being led by Paul Hughes, Managing Director. Mr. Hughes is a seasoned restaurant industry executive, having previously served in senior leadership roles at Canadian QSR/franchised brands, including at Freshii, where he helped support the brand's expansion and operational growth across North America. In this role, Mr. Hughes is also leading Pret's Canadian growth strategy, including expansion in transit and urban markets across the country.

"Airports are a natural fit for Pret," said Mr. Hughes. "Travellers today are looking for food that is fresh, high quality, and fast -- whether they're grabbing a coffee before an early flight or looking for a healthier meal option while in transit. Pret delivers that experience in a way that's convenient, consistent, and genuinely enjoyable."

Ben Ma, Vancouver Airport Authority's Director of Retail Passenger Experience, said "At YVR, we're continually looking for opportunities to elevate our food and beverage offering and enhance the passenger experience. The arrival of Pret A Manger adds another globally recognized brand to our airport and is part of our broader strategy to provide travellers with more convenient and healthy choices throughout their journey."

"Canada represents an important growth opportunity for Pret," Mr. Hughes added. "We're seeing strong consumer demand for fresh, high-quality food served quickly and conveniently. We're excited not only about our airport growth, but also about working with our franchise partners to expand Pret into more cities and transit locations across Canada in the years ahead."

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would", "outlook" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: A&W's expectation that it will open the first Pret airport location in the international terminal at YVR in early June; its expectation regarding the timing and implementation of additional airport openings continuing through the second half of 2026; and its current intention to open four franchised Pret locations in 2026.

Inherent in forward-looking information are risks and uncertainties beyond management's or A&W's ability to predict or control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors including, among others, the risks identified in A&W's Q1 2026 MD&A and A&W's annual information form for the period ended December 28, 2025, ("AIF") under the heading "Risk Factors". The Q1 2026 MD&A and AIF are both available on A&W's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to A&W or that are currently not considered to be material also may impair A&W's business.

All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as required by law, A&W undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

ABOUT PRET A MANGER

Pret A Manger is an international food and coffee chain founded in London in 1986. Pret serves freshly prepared food made daily alongside organic coffee and a wide range of breakfast, lunch, snack, and beverage offerings. Pret operates shops in major cities and travel hubs around the world and is committed to serving quality food with speed, convenience, and hospitality.

INVESTOR COMMUNICATIONS

For important updates and information regarding A&W, including the timing of future earnings calls, visit A&W's investor relations website at www.awinvestors.ca. A&W uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors.

ABOUT A&W

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. A&W's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "AW".

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Kelly Blankstein, Chief Financial Officer, 604-988-2141, Email: [email protected], www.awinvestors.ca