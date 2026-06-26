A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Announces the Retirement of Nancy Wuttunee and the Appointment of Corinne Hua

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("A&W")

After an inspired career spanning nearly 50 years, Nancy Wuttunee has decided to retire on March 12, 2027.

Nancy's many contributions to the A&W business include leadership roles in Corporate Restaurants, Marketing, Restaurant Training, Restaurant Operating Systems and, most recently, Vice President, People Potential. Through all of her work she has successfully put herself in the shoes of an operator as she influenced decisions and led change. Her impact on A&W's people practices, restaurant operations, and building Climate throughout the organization has been core to A&W's success.

We are very pleased to announce that Corinne Hua will take on the newly created position of Chief Corporate & People Development Officer as of July 6, 2026, reporting to CEO Susan Senecal.

Corinne has held senior roles at several Canadian companies, including leadership in strategic planning, finance, and leveraging technology. Most recently, Corinne was the CFO of Thinkific, an AI-native learning commerce platform built to sell and scale training programs. Corinne's business experience will add a valuable mix of skills and knowledge to A&W's talented executive team. In this new role, Corinne will take on executive leadership of People Potential as well as other key growth areas. She will work closely with Nancy over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.

Susan commented, "I'm happy for Nancy as she prepares for her next chapter, grateful for her tremendous contributions to the business, and very excited for Corinne to join our team and contribute to A&W's continued growth and success".

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would", "outlook" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: statements regarding the timing of the transition of executive responsibilities and corporate growth initiatives. Inherent in forward-looking information are risks and uncertainties beyond management's or A&W's ability to predict or control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors including, among others, the risks identified in A&W's Q1 2026 MD&A and A&W's annual information form for the period ended December 28, 2025, ("AIF") under the heading "Risk Factors". The Q1 2026 MD&A and AIF are both available on A&W's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to A&W or that are currently not considered to be material also may impair A&W's business.

All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as required by law, A&W undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

INVESTOR COMMUNICATIONS

For important updates and information regarding A&W, including the timing of future earnings calls, visit A&W's investor relations website at www.awinvestors.ca. A&W uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors.

ABOUT FOOD SERVICES

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. A&W's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "AW".

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Kelly Blankstein, Chief Financial Officer, 604-988-2141, Email: [email protected], www.awinvestors.ca