A&L Canada Laboratories to be lead analytical testing facility in Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace Pilot Traceability Program for Medical Cannabis

As announced by Shoppers at the second annual World Cannabis Congress, the Pilot Program is built on TruTrace's proprietary StrainSecure™ platform, which focuses on testing and verification to confirm the origin, authenticity and quality assurance of cannabis products.

A&L was one of the earliest testing facilities to receive a Health Canada testing license under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) and provides a wide range of analytical services to the cannabis industry. A&L was recently presented the award for the Best Testing Facility at the 2019 O'Cannabiz Awards Gala – a national annual event honouring cannabis professionals and companies, recognizing excellence and innovation in the industry.

"We provide the full range of services required by TruTrace and Shoppers, and we are proud to support the transparency and accountability goals of this Pilot Program. Our capabilities in testing through all stages of the cannabis production cycle will fully support the quality assurance mandate of Shoppers," said Nevin McDougall, President and Chief Commercial Officer of A&L.

"We are very pleased to have secured the support of A&L to provide an essential element of the Pilot Program," said TruTrace Technologies CEO Robert Galarza. "A fundamental objective of the program is to provide complete assurance to medical patients about the origins and quality of their cannabis. A&L's testing services are a key aspect of meeting that objective."

A&L will support the project by working with other pilot partners such as WeedMD Inc. and Zenabis Global to provide final test data on medical cannabis products, validating the functionality of the TruTrace platform and meeting the quality assurance requirements of Shoppers and the Canadian consumer.

The full diagnostic capabilities of A&L Canada Laboratories for the cannabis industry can be found on the company web-site at https://www.alcanada.com/cannabistesting.

About A&L Canada Laboratories

We are an innovative, research driven technology company focused on sustainable development. Through leading expertise, modern laboratory facilities and strong customer focus, A&L serves a wide range of industries including Agriculture, Environmental, Food & Pharma – globally.

In Agriculture, A&L provides comprehensive analytical services for soil, plant tissue, feed, fertilizer, and water. A&L's services also include production recommendations, remote sensing and precision agriculture capabilities. A&L Biologicals Inc. focuses on research and development of biological compounds for use in agricultural production systems. The A&L Environmental division provides organic and inorganic chemistry and general chemistry using state of the art technology and methodology. For Food & Pharma, A&L provides analytical services for plant tissue, water, media and finished product. A&L's services for cannabis and hemp also include disease diagnostics, genetic analysis, production recommendations, Plant Monitoring Program and Health Canada required testing. The company operates two world class analytical Laboratories serving clients throughout Canada, the U.S. and Internationally.

Visit our website at www.alcanada.com. Follow us on twitter @alcannabislabs.

About TruTrace Technologies:

TruTrace Technologies has developed the first integrated blockchain platform to register and track intellectual property in the cannabis industry. TruTrace's technology allows cannabis growers and breeders to identify and secure rights to their intellectual property. It also streamlines the administrative process and reduces the costs of genetic and mandatory quality-control testing for legal cannabis. TruTrace's technology is proprietary, immutable and cryptographically secure, thereby establishing an accurate and permanent account for cannabis strains from ownership to market.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of TruTrace, including statements regarding: A&L's participation in the Pilot Program; that use of the platform is intended to enable A&L to provide final test data on medical cannabis products validating the functionality of the TruTrace platform and meeting the quality assurance requirements of Shoppers and the Canadian consumer; and the ability of TruTrace Technologies' platform to bring transparency and integrity to the cannabis industry. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with: general economic conditions; that A&L's participation in the Pilot Program may not result in the expected results of the Pilot Program or support the quality assurance mandate of Shoppers; whether sufficient numbers of researchers, clinicians, physicians, pharmacists and patients will be available to participate in the Pilot Program; potential negative results of the Pilot Program; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks beyond the Company's control. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: A&L Canada Laboratories: Nevin McDougall, President & Chief Commercial Officer, nmcdougall@alcanada.com; Greg Patterson, CEO and Founder, patterson@alcanada.com, 1-519-457-2575, www.alcanada.com; TruTrace Technologies Inc: Robert Galarza, Chief Executive Officer and Director