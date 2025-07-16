A 4.6-Billion-Year-Old Gift from the Sky: Padra Clinic Launches the "Meteorite Giveaway" Campaign in Toronto

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - While Torontonians were celebrating Canada Day with fireworks lighting up the night sky, something truly out-of-this-world made its way to Toronto, a 4.6-billion-year-old meteorite. In a stunning twist, this rare piece of space history is not ending up in a museum or private collection. Instead, it's being given away to one lucky person by Padra Clinic, in what may be one of the most unique giveaways the city has ever seen.

Kash, Owner of PADRA Clinic, holding a 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that he is giving away to one lucky winner.

Kash, the owner of Padra Clinic, made the unexpected discovery and is now offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the public. "Some meteorites like this have sold for tens of thousands of dollars," Kash said, "but I'm not selling it. I'm giving it away."

As part of the campaign, a media advertisement featuring a dramatic reveal voiceover will begin airing this week across various platforms. The ad encourages the public to engage with the campaign by scanning a QR code at Padra Clinic, taking a photo with the meteorite, and tagging @Padra_ca on social media. Everyone who participates will be entered into a draw for a chance to win the meteorite.

To enter the draw for giveaway:

Go to padra_ca on instagram

Click on the link on our bio

Take a selfie with the Meteorite

Post the picture on your story and tag us

"This is more than just a campaign," added Kash. "It's a way to share something timeless, something that connects us to the universe, with our community."

The meteorite, weighing 28 pounds, is currently on display at Padra Clinic and available for the public to view and photograph.

About Padra Clinic

Padra Clinic is a Toronto-based wellness and aesthetics clinic committed to innovation, community engagement, and delivering exceptional client care.

