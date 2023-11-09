A "2023 Top 100 Rated Charity" Under Dynamic New Leadership

Canada's leading charity dedicated to promoting children's literacy around the world has appointed Janice Ciavaglia (who formerly led Assembly of First Nations) as its new CEO.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian charity CODE is pleased to announce the appointment of Janice Ciavaglia as its new Chief Executive Officer. Named one of Canada's "Top 40 under 40" in 2021, Janice led the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers in 2023.

Janice Ciavaglia is appointed CEO of CODE (CNW Group/CODE)

Bruce Montador, CODE's Chair said:

"Janice is a dynamic young leader who brings a unique mix of skills, demonstrated leadership qualities and a deep knowledge of literacy issues. Janice joins CODE at an exciting time and we're confident that she will take the organization from strength to strength in the years to come."

Janice joins CODE with nearly two decades of experience in the education sector, having worked as a classroom teacher, literacy consultant, and sector leader within public and philanthropic organizations championing quality education. Janice holds undergraduate degrees from Queen's University and Nipissing University, and a Master of Education from Mount St. Vincent University.

She previously spent six years at AFN, a national organization with more than 150 employees and 900,000 constituents. As CEO from 2020-2023 she led several historic initiatives, including the transformation of the funding model for First Nations schools across Canada. This yielded significant positive outcomes, including improved graduation rates and transition to post-secondary education for First Nations youth.

Janice Ciavaglia said:

"It is an incredible honour for me to lead and serve CODE. CODE's 5-star rating and inclusion in Charity Intelligence Canada's recently released list of "Top 100 Charities of 2023" are a strong testament to the organization's sustainable impact and commitment to financial transparency. As CODE's new CEO, I couldn't ask for a better foundation to build on as we continue to make a positive global impact together."

Janice was selected following a thorough, national search process led by Odgers Berndtson and CODE's Board of Directors.

