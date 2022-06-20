A $20,000, 72 HOUR CALL FOR CANADAS MOST EMPLOYABLE ENGINEERS MYSTERIOUS EMPLOYER TO LAUNCH CRYPTOGRAPHY CRUNCHING CHALLENGE

Contact:

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

[email protected]

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - In an elaborate effort to attract and test Canada's best (and budding) engineering minds, a mysterious employer is challenging Canada's engineering community and having fun along the way. The currently unnamed employer will engage engineers in a total of three coding and decoding challenges. The first Canadian resident to solve all three challenges will win $20,000.

The challenges will require participants to decode algorithms and ciphers using a range of techniques. The challenges require the kind of critical and creative thinking engineers need to solve complex real-world problems. Being able to see both the modular arithmetic with word puzzles will be required to solve the challenges.

Why issue the challenges?

The employer is physically entering the Canadian market and wants to connect with the best potential engineering talent in a meaningful way. The company aims to inspire breakthrough work, foster diverse contributions and have fun along the way.

How does it work?

Each morning from June 24-26, the employer will release a new challenge at 9am EST. The first person to solve all three challenges will win the $20,000 grand prize.

When will the employer reveal themselves?

The employer will send out a press release identifying themselves, where Canadians can enter and more details on the challenge and an upcoming launch event on Wednesday, June 22nd at 9am Est.

Do you have to be an engineer to win this contest?

No, the employer recognizes that many amateur and budding engineers would have the skillset to decode the code and win the challenge money. The challenge is absolutely designed to be won. The question is how long will it take and who will win?

What will the decode/code challenge look like?

This is a moderate difficulty sample puzzle for Canadians to practice on. Hint: this challenge uses a simple caesarian shift, one of the building blocks of cryptography:

W K H I X W X U H R I F U B S W R L V F R P L Q J

