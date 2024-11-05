9Round Kickboxing Fitness Taps Lebert Fitness to Become Master Franchise Developer in Canada

GREENVILLE, S.C. and TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - 9Round Kickboxing Fitness, the world's largest kickboxing fitness franchise, is thrilled to announce that long-time vendor Lebert Fitness has become the Canadian Master Developer responsible for growing the 9Round brand in Canada. This strategic partnership re-invigorates the Canadian market post-pandemic by locating business operations on Canadian soil through the Lebert Fitness team to better support the 25 existing Canadian franchise partners and ensure faster growth through new locations.

9Round logo (CNW Group/Lebert Fitness)

9Round CEO, Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson, the visionary leader behind 9Round, saw the agreement with Lebert Fitness as the perfect opportunity to re-imagine how to grow the brand in Canada and reinforce 9Round's commitment to making kickboxing accessible to more people. "9Round and Lebert Fitness have had a long-term relationship, as Lebert strength training products have been embedded in our program for years. We are aligned in our values to provide the best quality products and workouts to as many people as possible, as kickboxing and bodyweight strength training make for an unparalleled fitness experience."

Chief Fitness Officer, Marc Lebert, founder of Lebert Fitness, expressed excitement at the opportunity to grow 9Round on their home turf. "Not only does Lebert Fitness have a storied history in both bodyweight and martial arts, but our longstanding relationship with 9Round made us big fans of their brand, their people, and the massively dedicated franchise partners who are all committed to helping people in their local communities grow stronger, physically and mentally."

Expanding on the benefits of the two brands coming together, Lebert Fitness President David Faassen said, "Bringing the power of the Lebert Fitness brand to Canadian 9Round franchise owners will allow us to positively impact more people and provide even greater support while introducing new revenue opportunities for franchise owners. We want all 9Round franchise partners to thrive, and ultimately, we want new opportunities for entrepreneurs to join our thriving kickboxing fitness community as we add more franchises!"

"The power of kickboxing is that it can transform lives, and this new relationship allows us to share that passion with even more people," says Hudson. As 9Round takes this significant step forward, it reiterates its commitment to fostering a community of fitness enthusiasts and empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals through the love of kickboxing.

About 9Round Kickboxing Fitness

Founded in 2008 by world champion kickboxer Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson and his wife, Heather "The Hero," 9Round is the world's largest kickboxing fitness franchise that brings the "top-secret" training of some of the best fighters in the world to the average person in a 30-minute, fully-body kickboxing circuit. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Today, there are nearly 400 9Round locations open and operating throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. For more information or to schedule your free introductory workout, please visit www.9round.com or www.9round.ca.

About Lebert Fitness

Founded in 2003, Lebert Fitness are the Enhanced Bodyweight Training experts committed to making fitness more accessible through the design, manufacturing and distribution of high quality and versatile fitness products, education and environment. The original inventor of portable exercise bars for home and studio use, the product lineup has expanded to include many other pragmatic training tools designed to enhance bodyweight training. Become a part of their community or learn more by visiting https://lebertfitness.com

