99minds Launches Multicurrency Gift Card Solution for Shopify & Shopify Plus

99minds now empowers Shopify and Shopify plus merchants to issue and redeem gift cards in local currencies, transforming customer experience and cross-border commerce.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- 99minds, the unified omnichannel gift card and loyalty platform built for modern commerce, proudly announces a groundbreaking milestone: the multicurrency gift card support for Shopify merchants.

With this industry-first innovation, Shopify brands can now issue, redeem, and manage gift cards in multiple currencies, providing a seamless and localized experience for customers worldwide.

"Until now, Shopify gift cards were locked to a store's default currency. 99minds changes the game by introducing multicurrency support, enabling merchants to go global without losing localization and value," said Pravin Kamble, Co-Founder & CEO of 99minds.

Shopify merchants have struggled with gift cards limited to a store's default currency for years, frustrating global customers and restricting cross-border growth. 99minds' new Shopify app changes the game by allowing merchants to issue and redeem gift cards in local currencies (USD, CAD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, SGD, HKD, and more) and automatically detect and convert currencies at purchase and redemption.

The new Shopify app from 99minds also enables merchants to deliver a seamless, localized gifting experience for customers worldwide.

With global e-commerce accelerating, offering a frictionless, localized experience has become non-negotiable. Multicurrency gift cards remove barriers for gifting and loyalty, boosting conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

Merchants can now confidently expand into new markets, eliminate customer confusion over currency conversions, and increase sales during key gifting seasons worldwide.

The major features of the 99minds multicurrency gift card solution include real-time exchange rates, ensuring accurate and transparent gift card values at the time of purchase and redemption. The platform offers easy integration with existing Shopify and Shopify Plus stores, requiring minimal setup and no disruption to current operations.

With unified omnichannel support, merchants can provide a seamless gifting experience across both online and in-store channels. Additionally, 99minds delivers comprehensive reporting capabilities, providing businesses with full visibility into multicurrency transactions and enabling them to make data-driven decisions.

Beyond Shopify, 99minds partners with Blackhawk Network to enable gift card sales across 500,000+ retail locations in 28 countries. It also integrates with top processors, including Givex, Shift4, Fiserv, Clutch, and Paytronix, and supports redemption across Shopify Stores.

Looking ahead, 99minds aims to deliver a unified gift card redemption API for AI agents, enabling seamless gift card redemption across shopping assistants like ChatGPT and Perplexity AI.

The 99minds multicurrency gift card and loyalty app are available now on the Shopify Multicurrency. Shopify and Shopify Plus customers can begin enabling multi-currency support immediately.

About 99minds

99minds is a global leader in omnichannel gift card, loyalty, and stored credit solutions.

Serving hundreds of brands worldwide, 99minds helps merchants drive engagement, retention, and revenue through innovative technology.

Learn more here: https://www.99minds.io/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707346/99minds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 99minds

For further information, please contact the LambdaTest press office at [email protected]