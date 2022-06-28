97 per cent of Canadian millennials plan to travel within North America this year

Despite some travel restrictions lifting around the world, Canadians are staying close to home as they map out their travel plans for 2022. Majority of respondents (97%) plan to travel within North America this year and 25 per cent prefer to explore locally in Canada. Even amid an era of influencers, 43 per cent are checking off destinations on their personal bucket lists crafted by their own research to experience the greatest trip of all times – also known as a G.O.A.T trip.

"Between checking flight prices and scrolling through accommodations, booking travel can take hours which is why it's no surprise that 34 per cent of millennials surveyed are more likely to buy experiences when their payment information is filled automatically," says Malini Mitra, Director Communications, PayPal Canada. "We're helping Canadian travelers speed up this process just as quickly as they're getting back out to exploring the world with PayPal Checkout and our other suite of products so they can have unforgettable experience from start to finish."

Unpacking Canadian millennials' travel trends:

Exploring their own backyard: There's no place like home, which rings true in the millennial travel guide. In Canada , the top provinces they're planning to explore are Ontario (35%), British Columbia (27%) and Alberta (25%). Other top destinations include Australia (12%), Bahamas (11%), England (11%) and France (11%).

85 per cent of these eager nomads say sales and discount codes are important when it comes to booking experiences or buying essentials for a getaway. Mapping out the journey: Part-time travel agent, full-time millennial – this generation is focusing on designing the ultimate tour for themselves with nearly six in ten (58%) preferring unique or bespoke trips and experiences.

Part-time travel agent, full-time millennial – this generation is focusing on designing the ultimate tour for themselves with nearly six in ten (58%) preferring unique or bespoke trips and experiences. Sustainable sight-seeing: Over half (52%) of Canadian millennials who responded consider greener options when booking travel, shopping while on vacation, or in the experiences they book for their upcoming adventures.

Over half (52%) of Canadian millennials who responded consider greener options when booking travel, shopping while on vacation, or in the experiences they book for their upcoming adventures. Group travel gone digital: Four in 10 millennials (42%) prefer to use digital money transfer apps to split bills when travelling.

Four in 10 millennials (42%) prefer to use digital money transfer apps to split bills when travelling. Banking priceless souvenirs: How are Canadians spending their time once they've reached their final destination? The answer to that has a range as big as the Rockies.

How are Canadians spending their time once they've reached their final destination? The answer to that has a range as big as the Rockies. 40 per cent of Canadian millennials surveyed say they've made a life-long friend or met a significant other while travelling.



27 per cent witnessed a one-of-a-kind experience in nature (i.e. Aurora Borealis, bird migration)



26 per cent participated in a local, annual cultural celebration (i.e. Mardi Gras , Cinco de Mayo, Oktoberfest)

, Cinco de Mayo, Oktoberfest)

20 per cent ran into someone they lost touch with and reconnected



18 per cent injured themselves having too much fun (i.e. broke a bone, got stitches)



16 per cent fell in love with the destination and moved there permanently

Survey Methodology

The "Millennials on the Map: PayPal Canada's 2022 Travel Study" was an online survey commissioned by PayPal and fielded by Pollfish. The survey interviewed 1,500 nationally representative Canadian millennial respondents in May 2022 between the ages of 26-42. Responses were collected via audience pools and networks using double opt-ins and random device engagement sampling methodology to ensure accurate targeting. The margin of error is +/- 2.6 percentage points. Percentages are rounded to the nearest decimal place.

