91 social and affordable housing units being built in Rimouski

RIMOUSKI, QC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Rimouski have confirmed that the construction of 91 social and affordable housing units in Rimouski is well underway. They are grouped into two separate projects led by the organization Serviloge, which purchased the motherhouse of the Congrégation des Sœurs de Notre-Dame du Saint-Rosaire this spring.

This announcement was made in the presence of Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region and Member of the National Assembly for Rimouski on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski; Francine Saint-Cyr, Outgoing President and Founding Member of Serviloge; and Sister Marie-Alma Dubé, Religious Superior of the Congrégation des Sœurs de Notre-Dame du Saint-Rosaire.

Maison du Saint-Rosaire

For the past few weeks, the interior of the eastern part of the motherhouse has been undergoing a transformation into 44 new affordable housing units. The project, called Maison du Saint-Rosaire, represents an investment of $21.4 million. The Government of Canada is contributing nearly $12.6 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Rimouski is providing $3.3 million in financial contributions, an amount that will be fully repaid by the Quebec government through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation. The first tenants are expected in one year.

The congregation is also contributing to the project with a donation of $2.6 million.

New construction of 47 units

Over the next few months, Serviloge will also proceed with the construction of a new building on its property behind the motherhouse, facing Rue Belzile. These 47 housing units for seniors will be built thanks to an investment of more than $20 million.

The Government of Canada is contributing to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $8.4 million through the SHQ's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The City of Rimouski is also investing in the project through a financial contribution or a 35-year tax credit valued at $3.3 million. Delivery of these units is expected in January 2026.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 91 new affordable housing units in Rimouski through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our commitment to building more affordable housing continues through the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. We must also applaud the work of all the partners involved in housing. By joining forces, we'll be able to increase housing supply significantly and quickly."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Investing in affordable housing isn't about pouring money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of the people who live in our communities. This is the case for the future residents of these social and affordable units, who will have access to a safe and comfortable place to call home, where they can rest, recharge and welcome their loved ones. We are continuing to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete actions that make a real difference."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"I'm pleased to see that our housing efforts are paying off. It's important to recognize the work of Serviloge, which initiated these projects, and of the Congrégation des Sœurs du Saint-Rosaire, which believed in them. Thanks to the financial support of all our partners, and your government in particular, these units will be completed quickly and will meet important needs in our Rimouski community while enhancing a key heritage building for Rimouski."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region and Member of the National Assembly for Rimouski

"Several announcements in just a few months regarding the creation of more than 300 social and affordable housing units in Rimouski — that's what we call concrete results! The Serviloge project is long overdue, and we're very pleased to see it move forward. This active collaboration between the provincial and federal governments, the City of Rimouski and local partners to create housing units is a success that we hope will continue in the months and years to come."

Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski

"Serviloge is pleased to be building 91 new social and affordable housing units in the heart of Rimouski, which is currently experiencing an unprecedented housing shortage. This first step in a multi-phase development we've been working on for more than five years will ultimately provide a vibrant living environment and a continuum of services for seniors. Our governance model focuses on developing decommodified housing in a socially sustainable way by reducing negative impacts on the environment, promoting urban densification and ensuring heritage conservation. We would like to recognize the important and essential partnership with the Congrégation des Sœurs Notre-Dame du Saint-Rosaire and the City of Rimouski, which has enabled these two housing projects to take shape."

Francine Saint-Cyr, Outgoing President and Founding Member of Serviloge

"We're proud to share this beloved place with the community, and to enable Serviloge and its partners to pursue an important mission by repurposing this building, which is a valuable legacy to the community."

Sister Marie-Alma Dubé, Religious Superior of the Congrégation des Sœurs de Notre-Dame du Saint-Rosaire

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Rimouski (10%).

(10%). Serviloge is a non-profit organization incorporated in 2014 that specializes in social real estate. It was spearheaded by the Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette. Serviloge develops and manages housing projects, rental spaces and various social initiatives in the Rimouski-Neigette RCM. These meaningful projects create healthy, vibrant and inclusive living environments for people of all ages and walks of life.

The Rapid Housing Initiative was launched in 2020 and has led to three Canada - Quebec agreements to implement the initiative across Quebec , in keeping with the province's housing objectives and priorities.

- agreements to implement the initiative across , in keeping with the province's housing objectives and priorities. These three Canada - Quebec agreements have exceeded expectations and should create more than 4,500 housing units in Quebec .

- agreements have exceeded expectations and should create more than 4,500 housing units in . According to CMHC, in 2023, the vacancy rate in Rimouski rose by 0.2 points. These new units will help rebalance the market. What's more, an average unit rents for $749 per month.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

