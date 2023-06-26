908 St. Clair - Second phase of St. Clair Village by Canderel™ Breaks Ground

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Construction has officially started at 908 St. Clair – the second phase of St. Clair Village by Canderel™ with the first phase - 900 St. Clair gearing up for occupancy. The 12 storey, 173 suite building serves as a testament to Canderel's commitment to quality that will redefine urban living in the St. Clair West neighbourhood. The occasion was celebrated on site with the developers, project team and top selling brokers of the project.

908 St. Clair starts construction. (CNW Group/Canderel (Residential))

"We're thrilled to mark the groundbreaking of 908 St. Clair. The St. Clair Village story is a testament to our commitment to crafting vibrant communities that enhance the fabric of the neighbourhoods we work in," says Ben Rogowski, COO, Canderel.

With architecture by TACT Architecture and Cumulus Architects Inc., interior design by DESIGNGENICS and quality development by Canderel, 908 St. Clair offers the fusion of meticulous design and thoughtful planning. The design of 908 St. Clair embodies a modern aesthetic while providing a comfortable and inviting atmosphere with high-quality finishes. The architecture seamlessly integrates with the surrounding neighbourhood, enhancing the urban landscape.

As an extension, 900 St. Clair will add exceptional retail offerings and place prominent retailers, LCBO and Tim Hortons at the base, providing residents and the community with well-utilized services making St. Clair Village a connected modern community.

Canderel has a proven track record across the country, that focuses on mixed-use projects that bring value to neighbourhoods through thoughtful design, sustainability, and innovative amenities. Experience this commitment firsthand with the exclusive launch of newly released and limited suites available at 908 St. Clair. Occupancy is expected for mid-2025.

About Canderel

Canderel is a leading innovator in Canadian real estate investment, development, and management, with expertise in both the residential and commercial sectors. Canderel has offices in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Quebec City, and manages approximately 25 million square feet. Since its founding in 1975, Canderel has acquired, developed and managed projects worth close to $20 billion. For more information, please visit canderel.com .

SOURCE Canderel (Residential)

For further information: For more information or interviews, please contact: Emily Long, [email protected], 647-229-3745; Melanie LeBlanc, [email protected], 647-615-4136