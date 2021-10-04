9 Story Media Group Announces Minority Equity Stake and First-Look Deal with Award-Winning, Inclusive Publishing Company, Knights Of

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - 9 Story Media Group is pleased to announce that it has acquired a minority equity stake and entered into a first-look deal with Knights Of, an award-winning, inclusive publishing company. Created by Aimée Felone and David Stevens, London-based Knights Of focuses on improving inclusivity in children's books, both on the shelf and behind the scenes.

Under the terms of the deal, 9 Story has exclusive first-look rights to acquire audio-visual, merchandising, theatrical and ancillary rights to Knights Of's book properties. The Knights Of roster of award-winning, bestselling authors includes Elle McNicoll (A Kind of Spark), Kelly Yang (Front Desk, Three Keys), Jason Reynolds (Look Both Ways, The Run Series) and Sharna Jackson (High-Rise Mystery). 9 Story Media Group and its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films are known for popular children's shows such as Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Blue's Clues & You, Wild Kratts, and Doc McStuffins as well as newcomers Ada Twist, Scientist and Karma's World.

"We are thrilled to partner with Knights Of, which is changing the face of publishing by putting inclusion at the center of everything they do," said Vince Commisso, President & CEO of 9 Story Media Group. "Their mission to make books for every kid closely aligns with 9 Story's core values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We are excited to collaborate with the Knights Of team and bring new stories from diverse voices to life on screen, so that no child is left behind."

"Partnering with 9 Story is an absolute joy for us at Knights Of," said Aimée Felone, co-founder of Knights Of. "Bringing investors on board has always gone beyond financial motives for us, so to bring on board a company, who is not only at the forefront of their media sector, but also so closely aligned with our ethos was an incredible opportunity for everyone involved. We're so excited to see how this partnership will further our mutual growth!"

ABOUT 9 STORY MEDIA GROUP

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of kids and family focused intellectual property. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, Blue's Clues and You and The Magic School Bus: Rides Again. The company's international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International based in Dublin, represents 4,400 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. 9 Story's Creative Affairs Group creates, develops and produces award-winning branded properties using groundbreaking formative research. With facilities in Toronto, Dublin, New York and Bali, 9 Story Media Group employs 1000 creative and corporate staff. www.9story.com

KNIGHTS OF is a multi-award-winning inclusive publisher focused on bringing underrepresented voices to the forefront of commercial children's publishing. With a team led by women of colour, and an unwavering focus on their intended readership for each book, Knights Of works to engage with gatekeepers across the industry, including booksellers, teachers and librarians, and supports non-traditional community spaces with events, outreach, marketing and partnerships. www.knightsof.media

