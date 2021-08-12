9 of the Most Shocking Upsets at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, presented by VegasSlotsOnline

The ranking system uses betting odds while factoring in variables such as the upsets' impact on the games, the athletes' stature and visibility, and the unlikely storylines behind the upsets.

Highlights from the list include:



Marcell Jacobs' 100m dash win

The Men's 100m dash had an odds-on favorite in the USA's Trayvon Bromell before the games began. But Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs – one of the longest shots among those thought to at least have a chance – wowed everyone with a gold medal win. Bromell didn't even make the final.

Sousa's desperation knockout

Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak was the odds-on favorite in the Men's Boxing Middleweight division, reaching the gold medal match against Brazil's Hebert Sousa after a 62-fight winning streak. For the first two-and-a-half rounds, Khyzhniak dominated the fight. But suddenly, Sousa landed a left hook with 99 seconds remaining, winning gold by knockout.

Math PhD beats the odds

The Women's Cycling Road Race anticipated four Netherlands riders as winners, but only one - Annemiek Van Vleuten - grabbed a medal. Austrian mathematician Anna Kiesenhofer, with a 0.20% chance of taking gold, came out of nowhere and got gold. Van Vleuten didn't even notice her pulling away from the pack to win by over a minute.

Read about six more heavy Tokyo 2020 Olympics favorites who lost to longshot or relatively unknown opponents on VegasSlotsOnline News.

About us:

VegasSlotsOnline News publishes daily updates from all corners of the gambling industry, including legislation, casino, poker, sports betting, and iGaming.

Contact:

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1593601/VegasSlotsOnline_Underdogs_Win_Gold.jpg

SOURCE VegasSlotsOnline

For further information: Dan Katz, Email: : [email protected], Phone number: +356 7954 8498