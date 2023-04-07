OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2023 /CNW/ - As of 9:30 a.m. today, approximately 16,000 customers remain without power across the city of Ottawa. Hydro Ottawa continues to treat this as a multi-day restoration event.

Barring delays or further outages as a result of high winds today that could impact restoration efforts, Hydro Ottawa expects that power will be restored to all customers by end of day, Saturday, April 8.

Restoration efforts today will focus on the communities listed below, then transition to smaller outages. The objective is to restore power to any and all outage areas in excess of 10 customers.

Braemar Park/Bel Air Heights

Copeland Park

Brookside - Briarbrook - Morgan's Grant

Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm

Greenbelt – Bells Corners

Tomorrow's efforts will focus on residual outage clean-up and transition to individual homes and businesses, including those with damage to their personal electrical equipment which may require Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) permitting.

In some cases, the storm may have caused damage to homeowners' own electrical equipment, such as the meter mast and wires connecting directly to the house. If this is the case, the homeowner may need to make repairs ( with a qualified electrical contractor ) to their equipment before Hydro Ottawa is able to reconnect power.

The full complement of 150 internal and external resources will remain on task pending the full restoration of power to the residents and businesses of Ottawa.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on its website , outage map , and on social media.

If customers do not see their area on the Hydro Ottawa's outage map, there are two ways customers can report:

Call our 24/7 outage hotline at 613 738-0188

Submit a report online through the MyAccount customer portal

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimeters by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

asks the public to respect work site perimeters by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid. If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

