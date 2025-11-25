Despite this national outlook, MusiCounts is currently only able to support only 20% of the more than 500 schools that seek funding each year, indicating a dire need for donation support

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As financial limitations and funding cuts continue to threaten the stability of music education programs across the country, a new national survey from MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity, sheds light on how deeply Canadians value music in learning and life. The findings reveal a clear message: Canadians believe that music education is essential to children's development, and deserves stronger, more equitable, and sustainable support.

Canadians are in resounding agreement about the importance of keeping music education accessible, with 86% saying that it is beneficial to children and should be delivered equitably to schools. Many Canadians acknowledge that schools do not have the resources to make those benefits available to every student, with nearly three-quarters (74%) agreeing that music education should be better funded in Canada's public education system. Despite this national outlook, the level of need outpaces MusiCounts' ability to provide support: currently, MusiCounts receives between $5-6M in requests for support each year, and can only support about one in five schools that apply, This indicates a dire need for donations , which support the MusiCounts School Music Funding Program grants.

The survey also found that nearly two-thirds (60%) of Canadians say that singing, playing, or composing music has a greater impact on mental well-being compared to listening to music. This perspective highlights a growing recognition that engaging directly with music – not just consuming it – can have a transformative effect on mental health.

Why does music education make a difference to your child's mental health?

These findings reflect a shared national understanding of music as an essential part of education that nurtures both the mind and the heart. The survey, which polled Canadians aged 18 and older across the country, found that a majority (56%) associate music education with improved mental health and well-being.

"Music classrooms are more than spaces for creativity – they're where students build confidence, community, and a sense of belonging," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "Canadians clearly recognize that impact, and this survey confirms what we see every day: music education isn't a 'nice-to-have,' it's essential to kids' mental health and development. When we invest in these programs, we're giving kids the tools to thrive both in and outside the classroom."

When Canadians were asked which benefits they most associate with music education, mental wellness emerged as the top theme. Over half (56%) say music education supports improved mental health and well-being, while 38% believe it teaches discipline and focus – key skills that shape success both inside and outside the classroom.

How does music education bring joy and build community?

The influence of music reaches far beyond the school setting. The MusiCounts survey found that over four in five (81%) Canadians personally use music – whether listening, performing, or creating – to manage stress, anxiety, or improve their mood every week, and nearly half (45%) do so every day.

That relationship with music is deeply rooted across generations: 89% of Gen Z, 91% of Millennials, and 83% of Gen X say they use music for mood improvement weekly, underlining the universal role that music plays in promoting well-being.

These insights point to the role music plays not only as an academic subject but as a source of self-expression and belonging – one that builds community and fosters connection across age, culture, and background.

How can Canadians support music education in schools?

Since 1997, MusiCounts has been working to close that gap by providing under-resourced schools with grants to sustain and strengthen their music programs, donating over $20 million worth of instruments, gear, and resources.

The findings serve as a reminder that while passion for music education is widespread, the infrastructure to support it is unpredictable and inequitably distributed. As the demand for resources continues to outpace available funding, MusiCounts remains committed to advocating for equitable access and investing in the next generation of music makers.

Ahead of Giving Tuesday on December 2, the survey's findings point toward the importance of donation support to ensure all Canadian children can benefit from access to music education. To learn more about MusiCounts or to donate in support of the charity's programs, please visit MusiCounts.ca /survey.

About the Survey

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada . It ran overnight on September 26th – 29th, 2025 among 1,573 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Unlock online panelists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education.

MusiCounts is funded by many of Canada's most dedicated individuals and corporate citizens including SiriusXM Canada, The Slaight Family Foundation, Canada's Great Kitchen Party, Bell Media, The MusiCounts Leadership Circle, Rogers, RBC, and The Hot Topic Foundation. MusiCounts has been supported since its inception by Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., Universal Music Canada, Warner Music Canada Ltd., and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts was established in 1997, and has awarded more than $20,000,000 in support of music education in Canada. These funds have benefitted nearly 1,600 schools and communities, supported over 290 post-secondary music program graduates, and honoured 20 extraordinary music teachers and seven philanthropists.

