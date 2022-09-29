83% of Quebecers prefer to buy products from circular economy practices

TORONTO , Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Capterra has just released the second part of its survey regarding the circular economy, for which more than 1,000 Canadian consumers were surveyed. The first half of this report analysed consumer participation in the circular economy in Quebec. For this second part, Capterra Canada focuses on beliefs and habits regarding sustainable consumption. Both reports are written in French and focus primarily on Quebec respondents, while comparing the data to national results.

Bar graph representing the sustainable habits of Quebec consumers based on frequency.

82% of Quebec consumers surveyed acknowledge that their behaviour and choices can have a positive impact on the environment. 83% of Quebec-based respondents prefer to buy products from companies with circular economy practices. The most common habits for Quebecers are related to recycling: 78% use reusable bags and 73% sort their waste. Still, there are many actions that can be taken in terms of sustainability.

Sustainable shopping habits in Canada

Recycling of electronics as well as sustainable shopping (buying in bulk, local or second-hand products) are other habits that Quebecers surveyed do at least occasionally (see chart attached). Buy-back programs seem to be more popular in Quebec than nationally: 11% of "usual" use versus 8%. However, the interest remains: the proportion of Canadians who actively want to extend the life cycle of their products rises to 88%, and to 81% for Quebec respondents.

Tessa Anaya, content analyst for the study, says, "With buy-back programs, as with many other sustainable practices, the responsibility cannot fall entirely on the consumer. Logically, consumers cannot participate in programs that do not exist or of which they are unaware. While the circular economy is an everyday practice for many Canadians, greater awareness and engagement is needed to drive sustainability in Canada."

Fighting food waste

While 32% of Quebecers survey-takers are aware of apps to fight food waste (TooGoodToGo, FlashFood), only 7% are currently using them. 45% of respondents in Quebec are unaware of their existence, but are interested in the concept. In addition, 29% of Quebec consumers would definitely spend money in a restaurant or food store that takes anti-waste measures.

The second-hand market

This circular economy survey was conducted in various countries. 63% of pan-Canadian participants say they buy second-hand products at least sometimes, compared to 58% of Quebecers surveyed. In comparison, 51% of French respondents and 57% of UK survey-takers stated the same.

64% of Canadian respondents make their second-hand purchases in physical stores, compared to 51% of Quebecers. The most frequent purchasing channel for Quebecers is online through marketplaces (Kijiji, Ebay), cited by 62% of respondents.

Three quarters of Quebecers surveyed (76%) have already sold second-hand items. Among those who have never done so, 29% say they would rather give away or throw away these products than sell them.

