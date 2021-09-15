8-year-old Calgary student running ½ marathon to raise funds for Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan), as part of the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Izmir Kassam, age 8, has had a passion for running from an early age. He completed his first 5 km run at the age of 4 in the 2017 Scotiabank Calgary Marathon. When asked why he is so passionate about running, Izmir says "I just love to run, challenge myself, and see how far I can go – it also makes me happy. "

In preparation for the half marathon, Izmir was able to get some advice from Marathoner and Guinness World Record holder, Martin Parnell. During his training runs, Izmir has been accompanied by his Dad, who follows behind him on a bike.

When Izmir learned of the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan he decided to try and raise $1 for each km he runs. He commented that "it's not right what is happening there – girls should be able to go to school anywhere and everywhere."

His run will take place on September 19 in a virtual format.

