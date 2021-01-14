8 Global Shifts for 2021 Reshaping Industries, Governments and Society

As industries shift to the "new normal", Frost & Sullivan experts share how companies can capitalize on opportunities and drive growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- 2021 will mark the year of building resilience. As we learn to embrace uncertainty, the new year will bring about significant changes in the way we work and live. Changes in user behavior patterns will trigger major shifts in consumption and business models.

Emerging advancements in technologies such as AI and automation will lead the way as we continue to fight the pandemic. Connectivity and flexibility in work structures will blur physical boundaries between work, cities, and our homes.