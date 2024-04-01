7th Annual Canadian Fertility Show Aims to Provide Resources and Support to Those Struggling to Build Their Families

TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated 7th Annual Canadian Fertility Show is set to take place on April 20th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. This event, dedicated to providing information and support for individuals and couples navigating their fertility journey, promises to be the largest gathering of fertility experts, clinics, and supporters in the country. This year, the event is expected to draw in a record-breaking crowd of 500 attendees.

Discover Canada's most inclusive fertility trade show! Whether you're navigating surrogacy, considering egg freezing, or exploring options for your family-building journey, this event is designed with you in mind. Anticipating 500 attendees! Secure your spot now! (CNW Group/The Canadian Fertility Show)

The Canadian Fertility Show serves as a platform for attendees to connect with leading fertility specialists, discover innovative assisted reproductive technologies, and explore various options available to achieve their dreams of starting or expanding their families. The event will feature a comprehensive lineup of exhibitors, keynote speakers, panel discussions, and educational sessions tailored to address the diverse needs of individuals and couples seeking fertility solutions.

"We are excited to mark our 7th anniversary of the Canadian Fertility Show, and we are thrilled to welcome 500 attendees from various backgrounds who are seeking information and support on their fertility journey," said Marissa Thomson, CEO of the Canadian Fertility Show. "Our aim is to empower individuals and couples with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and provide them with a supportive environment where they can find the resources and connections they need to move forward confidently."

Members of the media are invited to cover the Canadian Fertility Show, providing an opportunity to shed light on the critical issue of infertility and the support available to those affected. Interviews with the CEO, event organizers and attendees can be arranged upon request.

Mark your calendars for this must-attend event and take the first step towards realizing your dream of building a family. To learn more about the Canadian Fertility Show and register for the event, visit https://www.canadianfertilityshow.ca/event/the-canadian-fertility-show-2024/

SOURCE The Canadian Fertility Show

For further information: For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Marissa Thomson, CEO, Canadian Fertility Show, [email protected]