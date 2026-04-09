MORIN-HEIGHTS, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Driven by a shared desire to increase housing supply, the governments of Canada and Quebec strengthened their collaboration in January to accelerate residential construction and support community development. Thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding setting out the principles of collaboration for the deployment of Build Canada Homes in Quebec, while respecting provincial priorities and jurisdictions, the two governments are now delivering concrete results by partnering to support nearly 865 new affordable housing units across Quebec, representing a total investment of $200 million.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Agnès Grondin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Member of National Assembly for Argenteuil on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Minister responsible for Housing and Minister responsible for Status of Women, announced the approval of three community-based residential projects that will result in the construction of 77 new housing units to meet the needs of the important housing for independent seniors, people in vulnerable situations and women living in violent situations.

The combined cost of these projects is estimated at more than $37 million and are part of the concerted efforts of both levels of government and municipalities to accelerate the construction of housing that provides a safe, dignified living environment adapted to the needs of those who need it most.

Led by community organizations that are firmly rooted in their communities, these projects will help improve access to quality housing for low- and moderate-income households, while strengthening the social and community fabric of the regions concerned.

The projects announced today are being carried out with joint funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec, particularly through the Quebec Affordable Housing Program (QAHP), including a federal contribution through Build Canada Homes.

Coopérative de solidarité Au cœur des Collines

The Coopérative de solidarité Au cœur des Collines project, in Saint-Calixte, is supported by the Coop de solidarité Au Coeur des collines. It provides for the construction of 28 housing units for independent seniors. The estimated cost of the project is just over $12 million. The project is supported by the Housing Accelerator Fund (FACL). The start of work could begin in the spring.

Collectif Amélie Fristel

The Collectif Amélie Fristel project, located in Joliette, is led by the Maison d'hébergement jeunesse Roland Gauvreau. It will include 38 housing units, including 30 permanent housing units and 8 transitional housing units, for people living with physical disabilities, behavioural disorders, or people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. For some, it will be a new long-term living environment; for others, a transitional housing environment that promotes a gradual resumption of autonomy. The estimated cost of the project is just over $19 million. The project could also benefit from the FACL. As for the start of work, it is envisaged for autumn 2026.

Maison d'Ariane

The project led by Maison d'Ariane involves the construction of 11 second-stage housing units for women and children who are victims of post-separation domestic violence. L'Avenue d'Arianne is a new living environment designed to provide a safe, confidential, and supportive setting that promotes empowerment and recovery for women and their children. The estimated cost of the project is $7.4 million.

Citations:

"Access to safe and affordable housing is fundamental to the dignity and well-being of individuals and families. Thanks to our close partnership with the Government of Quebec and community organizations, we support projects that concretely meet the needs of seniors, people in vulnerable situations and women who need a safe environment to rebuild their lives. Together, we are accelerating the start of housing that makes a real difference in people's lives."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Quebec is committed to continuing the accelerated construction of social and affordable housing within its territory. Today's announcement demonstrates that we are capable of acting with agility and diligence to move projects forward without compromising our right to oversight in an area of jurisdiction that falls under our authority. A little over two months after reaching an agreement on a project selection mechanism, we are now in a position to confirm the selection of three major projects for the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions. I am very proud of our ability to quickly deploy these investments on the ground for the benefit of Quebec households."

-- Caroline Proulx, Minister responsible for Housing and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"The investments we are announcing today will make a real difference and provide stability and dignity for individuals and families who need it most. This collaboration between Build Canada Homes and the Government of Quebec allows us to lay the groundwork for a more affordable, inclusive, and resilient Canada."

-- Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"As the representative for this region, I am very pleased to see projects like the ones announced today come to fruition in our communities. These housing units will make a real difference for individuals and families who need stability, security, and suitable living environments. This work is the result of close collaboration between governments and community organizations, and I am proud to be part of it for the benefit of our communities."

-- Tim Watchorn, Member of Parliament for Les Pays-d'en-Haut

"I am very pleased to see that the memorandum of understanding reached between the governments of Quebec and Canada earlier this year is already bearing fruit. The three projects announced today will increase the supply of public housing in our region and provide low-income households with a place to live and support. I congratulate the organizations behind these wonderful humanitarian projects, and I thank all of our partners."

-- Agnès Grondin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Member of National Assembly for Argenteuil

"The Laurentides Region welcomes any initiative that promotes housing diversity in the area. Every level of government has a responsibility to work together to meet current housing needs. Municipal officials have made housing a priority among all the tools at our disposal, including the Laurentides Economic Development Strategy and the objectives for regional vitality and land use. We can contribute, and we are ready to do so."

-- Xavier-Antoine Lalande, President of the Conseil des préfets et des élus des Laurentides and Mayor of Saint-Colomban

"Build Canada Homes exists to deliver affordable housing quickly and at scale, especially for communities facing the greatest need. This collaboration with Quebec highlights the impact of close federal‑provincial alignment, grounded in strong partnerships with community organizations. Through these projects, we are helping create safe, supportive housing for seniors, women facing violence, and people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This is the type of coordinated, results‑driven work that sits at the core of our mandate."

-- Ana Bailão, President and CEO of Canada Houses

"The Société d'habitation du Québec is proud to play a key role in implementing the measures put in place by the government to increase the supply of social and affordable housing in Quebec. We are doing everything necessary to ensure that these investments quickly translate into new housing units ready for occupancy by households in need."-- Jean Martel, President and CEO of the Société d'habitation du Québec

"Born out of the perseverance of passionate volunteers, the Coopérative de solidarité Au cœur des collines that by coming together, we can offer seniors in our community a safe home in a supportive living environment. Because while we may move faster alone, it is together that we go further. Thank you to everyone who made this project a reality."

-- Maria Dias-Ribeiro, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Coopérative de solidarité Au cœur des collines

"The Coopérative de solidarité Au cœur des collines project is the result of an exemplary community effort. Our team is very proud to support the creation of this new cooperative. We would like to thank the governments of Quebec and Canada and the municipality of Saint-Calixte for their financial support. This announcement marks a crucial milestone for the seniors in this municipality, who will soon have a suitable and vibrant living environment where mutual aid and solidarity will take center stage."

-- Edith Cyr, Executive Director of Bâtir son quartier

"The Maison d'Ariane project will help address the critical shortage of services in the Laurentides Region. This second-stage shelter will provide women and children who are victims of post-separation domestic violence with a safe living environment and specialized support--two essential elements for getting through a period when risks remain particularly high."

-- Mélanie Miranda, Housing Coordinator, Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape

"The Collectif Amélie-Fristel project represents a tremendous opportunity for development and social integration, addressing the major challenges faced by vulnerable individuals who wish to contribute to our community by providing affordable, safe housing that helps combat loneliness."

-- Sylvain Daneault, Coordinator of Maison Roland Gauvreau

Quick facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to financing and building large-scale affordable housing.

In January 2026, Canada and Quebec signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the principles of collaboration for the deployment of Canada Houses in Quebec. As part of this agreement, the two governments created a Joint Collaboration Table to coordinate funding and the work of federal, provincial, municipal and community partners and streamline approval processes.

The three projects announced today, which will be carried out primarily under the Quebec Affordable Housing Program (PHAQ), will receive federal funding through Build Canada Homes.

The projects announced today are part of a group of 18 approved projects across Quebec, announced as part of the Canada-Quebec partnership to deliver hundreds of new affordable, supportive and transitional housing units to meet urgent housing needs.

Federal funding is contingent on the signing of contribution agreements with proponents, and Quebec's funding will be delivered in accordance with regular approval processes .

Associated links

Canada Homes

Quebec Affordable Housing Program

Canada and Quebec partner to fund the construction of hundreds of affordable housing units and transitional and supportive housing units across Quebec

Ottawa and Quebec join forces to accelerate the construction of housing and infrastructure across Quebec

Prime Minister launches Canada Homes to accelerate housing construction across the country

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Website: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Officer of the Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll Free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]