AJAX, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada and Ontario have partnered with the Regional Municipality of Durham to jointly invest $11.6 million in public transit upgrades. As one of the fastest growing regions in the world, Durham Region will benefit from these investments, which will contribute to a modern and efficient public transit system helping more people reach their destinations in Durham and across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area.

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax, was joined by Todd McCarthy, Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham, Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby, and John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of Durham Region, to announce the investment in two projects.

The first project will enhance reliability and efficiency, by replacing buses in Durham Region Transit (DRT) that have reached the end of their usable lives. The 10 new 40-foot diesel bus rapid transit vehicles will also include intelligent transportation and fare collection systems. Modernizing the transit fleet will mean that in the coming years residents can continue to depend on DRT to reach their destinations.

The second project will purchase fuel and fluid management software and install and integrate it in DRT's existing system. The software will help optimize fuel use and maintenance requirements, reducing carbon emissions and extending the lifespan of transit vehicles and infrastructure. By helping reduce overall costs, this investment will contribute to a more efficient public transit system with more resources available to continue operating and expanding.

Every month in 2025, DRT helped between 900,000 and 1.2 million transit riders reach their destinations. As Durham Region continues to grow, more residents will rely on public transit to access opportunities and essential services. Both investments announced today will help make public transit in Durham Region more comfortable, sustainable and reliable.

Quotes

"Durham Region is growing quickly and as more people become part of our community, we need to ensure our infrastructure can keep pace. Today's investments in modernizing and enhancing public transportation are an important part of building a stronger region now and in the future."

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Our government is investing in ten new buses for Durham Region to help meet growing transit needs and ensure residents have access to reliable and efficient public transportation. This project is part of Ontario's historic $70 billion investment in transit, helping communities grow while keeping people moving today and into the future."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"As one of Ontario's larger transit systems, Durham Region Transit (DRT) plays a key role in connecting our growing communities. This partnership with the federal and provincial governments enables DRT to expand its fleet and increase service to make travel more reliable for residents, while supporting local jobs, and strengthening the regional economy."

John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer of The Regional Municipality of Durham

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a combined $4,636,000 for both projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $3,862,947 and Durham Region is contributing $3,091,054.

Durham Region is receiving more than $174.2 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support public transit projects across the region, including $79.2 million in funding from the Government of Ontario.

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks that help improve service and transform the way Canadians live, move, and work.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America.

Durham Region received over $9.6 million through the 2025-26 Ontario Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program dedicates two cents for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Ontario's One Fare program is saving commuters up to $1,600 a year. Since launching in 2024, it has saved Ontarians over $264 million and enabled 82 million free transfers between the TTC and GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, Peel TransHelp and York Region Transit.

GO Transit's Bowmanville Extension will extend the Lakeshore East GO line 18.7 kilometres into Durham Region, accommodating 17,000 daily trips and 4.9 million boardings annually by 2041.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Director of Media Relations, Office of Ontario's Minister of Transportation, [email protected]; Corporate Communications, Region of Durham, 905-668-4113 ext. 2383, [email protected]