70.5% of Canadians Think a Divorce Bombshell can be Dropped with Decency

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - In the offices of family law practices across the country, there's a rising trend of couples calling it quits during COVID. According to Lawyer Taayo Simmonds, his legal colleagues have had record numbers of meetings to start divorce proceedings since COVID broke out a year ago. This divorce double down is potentially leaving millions (according to a recent study by Finder Canada) of Canadians unexpectedly single. Worse still, they could be taken completely off guard with no plan for separation – let alone with a plan for an equitable divorce.

A Legal Lifeline for 100 Unexpectedly Single Canadians:

To respond to this uncoupling crisis, Ottawa Lawyer Taayo Simmonds has conducted research into current Canadian attitudes towards divorce and the real impact that COVID is having on Canadian marriages. He's also throwing unexpected singles a legal lifeline by providing 100 divorce packages through his new online legal portal: GetJustice.

Key findings of the Survey:



Canadians may be insanely optimistic about decency in divorces:



Asked if they believed that Canadians could divorce 'civilly,' a surprising majority of 70.5% believed they could.

They may also be missing the signs of marriage stresses:

Asked what impact the Pandemic is having on Canadian marriages, 38.4% of Canadians said, 'nothing significant.' 31.8% said 'a lot of separations.'





of Canadians said, 'nothing significant.' said 'a lot of separations.' Only 15.9% agreed there were a record number of divorces, and a minimal 9.3% said they feel 'couples are filing for divorce quicker.'

"Understandably, no one wants to acknowledge the breakdown of a marriage, but if it comes without warning, millions of Canadians could be left needing to come up with a divorce plan quickly," said Taayo Simmonds, Managing Lawyer of Simmonds Law and Founder of GetJustice. "Though GetJustice was in the works before COVID broke out, we see it as a timely and true lifeline for Canadians who may already be struggling financially, may have been laid off and need to respond to a divorce initiated by their partners."

100 Divorces:

Through the GetJustice platform (www.getjustice.io) Simmonds is offering 100 Canadians that find themselves in an unexpected divorce dilemma free access to complete divorce documents (including additional claims such as spousal support, child custody and division of property etc.) Once completed, these documents can be downloaded and filed with the court. Canadians can also schedule a consultation with a lawyer (within one business day) or have GetJustice file the documents for an additional fee.

The divorce documents are available and legally binding for every province, except for Quebec. These documents will help Canadians commence and respond to divorce proceedings however, they will still need to navigate through the normal court process to ultimately finalize their divorce.

Additional findings of the survey:

Nationally, men (46.0%) and women (54.0%) are nearly equal in believing Canadians can divorce civilly.





and are nearly equal in believing Canadians can divorce civilly. At 61.2%, women are significantly more cynical believing in 'a lot more separations during COVID' than men (38.8%.)

"These aren't DIY divorces; they're Do-It-Your-Way (DIW) divorces," added Simmonds. GetJustice streamlines, simplifies and dramatically reduces the costs associated with a typical divorce. "It just makes sense, especially for Canadians blindsided by a divorce in the first place," added Simmonds. GetJustice also allows Canadians to prepare separation agreements to deal with their matters amicably without the need for a long, expensive court battle. A separation agreement can address division of property, spousal support, child support, decision-making responsibility (formerly known as child custody) and parenting plans (formerly known as child access).



Simmonds recommends that both sides should obtain independent legal advice before finalizing the separation agreement.

GetJustice also allows users to file small claims lawsuits and draft demand letters through the platform at a fraction of a typical legal engagement cost.

"We see a great future in offering affordable business and personal law services to Canadians through the GetJustice platform," added Simmonds. "Divorces and family law became our first priority based on Canadians struggling with unexpected legal concerns."

The 100 Divorces will be available to Canadians on the GetJustice platform from July 5th, 2021 to August 5th, 2021 or until all 100 are redeemed at https://getjustice.io/family-law/

