7-Eleven Canada Reinvents the Slurpee Run to Deliver Where Fans Are

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians all across the country are taking advantage of summer, from playing soccer, picnics in the park to going to the beach. Now when cravings hit for one of Canada's favourite drinks, no 'Slurpee® Run' is necessary, 7-Eleven will bring you the 'Reverse Slurpee® Run.' 7-Eleven is the only convenience chain store offering delivery in Canada, providing exclusive flavours like Sour Patch Kids Orange Slurpee® to Canadians in under 30 minutes wherever they might be.

Whether fans need taquitos and chicken wings for the crowd on game day or forgot to pick up those all-day snacks and must-haves like milk, bread, ice cream and chips; 7-Eleven will deliver them through Uber Eats, a popular food delivery service across North America. 7-Eleven is reinventing convenience by delivering their unique assortment of everyday essentials to where Canadians are.

"We wanted to be accessible to everyone, without having to interrupt any of their activities. From late-night gaming, family movie nights or relaxing on the beach. We are conveniently bringing Slurpee® and the rest of the store to our customers." Doug Rosencrans, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada.

Uber Eats will be delivering from up to 300 locations from British Columbia to Ontario. The great tastes and favourites from 7-Eleven are delivered in major cities such as Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon and Toronto.

So, if Canadians don't have time to stop their study session or gaming marathon, they now have the convenience of 7-Eleven delivered.

