6sense acquires Fortella, the only AI-driven solution for B2B marketers to plan, measure and forecast pipeline

The addition of Fortella positions 6sense to build on its already robust suite of account engagement tools to deliver the most intelligent and comprehensive RevTech offering. 6sense customers will now have one integrated solution to plan goals, uncover demand, prioritize effort, engage accounts and buying teams, measure impact, and forecast pipeline creating a 360-degree feedback loop to optimize for growth.

Enterprise marketers can utilize these enhanced capabilities to reverse-engineer their revenue funnel and create a repeatable blueprint that maximizes pipeline performance. By increasing efficiencies and reducing the guesswork, the combined platform enables marketers to spend less time on process management and more time driving revenue impact.

Key Acquisition Highlights:

Together, 6sense and Fortella reach across today's marketing and sales data silos to align revenue teams around a predictable, unified methodology to achieve pipeline and revenue goals

Fortella's powerful AI will enable 6sense customers to predict and generate detailed go-to-market pipeline plans by starting with their revenue goals and working backwards

Fortella's AI-driven pipeline intelligence monitors progress towards goals, identifies gaps and provides early warning signals. Combined with the 6sense platform, it will recommend revenue generation tactics with the greatest impact to close the pipeline gaps.

Notable Quote References:

"The most successful organizations continually challenge themselves to uncover new ways of thinking and resources to accelerate insights and outperform the competition," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "The integration of Fortella into the 6sense account engagement platform achieves this goal by giving customers a finely tuned navigation system for their revops engine, ensuring they reach their targets and venture beyond them, with greater efficiency and speed."

"Every B2B organization must make plans for how they are going to predictably achieve their revenue goals. And must be able to measure their progress toward those goals, adjusting strategies and tactics as needed along the way. But for most, this is still a manual process informed largely by assumptions, disconnected data silos and best guesses," said Rahul Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Fortella. "The combination of 6sense and Fortella removes the uncertainty from these critical pipeline planning and forecasting functions to continue fueling the RevTech Revolution," added Nimish Mehta, co-founder and Chairman of Fortella.

"Your board of directors and the leadership team don't care about marketing activities. What they care about is what marketing is doing to drive pipeline. With the Fortella acquisition, that's exactly what CMOs are getting: board-worthy pipeline planning and measurement capabilities," said Latane Conant, Chief Market Officer at 6sense.

"6sense has been an important platform for improving sales and marketing execution and the Fortella product and team have helped us bridge the gap from counting leads to quantifying revenue. The two platforms coming together sets the stage for substantially more value for my teams," said Urvish Vashi, Chief Operating Officer at HighRadius.

"This is a milestone moment for marketing leaders. Bringing these two platforms together just makes sense – and creates a powerful combination for revenue-focused teams. Every CMO wants to have confidence in their pipeline projections and know they've got the right plans in place to achieve," said Andrew Leigh, Chief Marketing Officer at Copado.

To learn more about the combined value of 6sense and Fortella, register for a webinar and product tour with Rahul Sachdev and Kerry Cunningham on Sept. 21, 2021 by registering here.

About 6sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.

About Fortella

Fortella is an AI-based revenue intelligence platform that empowers CMOs, CROs and revenue teams to predictably achieve their pipeline goals. The Fortella platform enables B2B organizations to build accurate pipeline plans across all go-to-market segments, forecast pipeline performance with confidence, and maximize marketing effectiveness – all based on real revenue results. Fortella's AI models provide actionable recommendations by segments, accounts and buyer personas to deliver the best revenue outcomes. Fortella's customers include 8x8, Axonius, BMC, Copado, Hazelcast, HighRadius, and TIBCO. For more information, visit www.fortella.ai.

