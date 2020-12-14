6Pak Creates Strategic Alliance with CannaPiece Corp

ATG Pharma's packing arm joins forces with one of Ontario's most extensive extraction facility to supplyhigh-demand products currently in shortage

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - 6PAK Solutions Inc. ("6PAK"), the packing arm of ATG Pharma Inc., today announced a three-year Strategic Alliance with CannaPiece Corp. ("CannaPiece"), one of Ontario's most sophisticated processors and manufacturers.

Through the formation of this alliance, CannaPiece Corp will be equipped to increase capacity, expertise and co-packing abilities – allowing the company to manufacture high demand Cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products on behalf of their contract clients.

"This alliance with CannaPiece is a pivotal moment for 6Pak as we can now have the ability to take on co-packing contracts for our clients under a Health Canada License," said Chris Shar, Co-Founder of 6Pak Solutions. "With Cannabis 3.0 on the rise, we want to continue to be a trusted partner to our clients by helping them bring new and innovative products to market faster and more efficiently. Through CannaPiece, we will be able to do so."

Equipment supplied by 6Pak will operate out of CannaPiece's 50,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Health Canada licensed facility in Pickering, Ontario. The facility currently offers a variety of services such as large-scale extraction, third party processing and production of edibles, topicals and concentrates. Alongside filling and packaging equipment, 6Pak will also bring their industry expertise in staffing and continuous enhancement and maintenance.

"Leveraging off ATG's years of industry experience, 6Pak has had a front-row seat to the market evolution. Their trusted expertise and cutting-edge equipment make them the most suitable partner for CannaPiece as we seek to meet growing volumes and timelines," said Eric Akbar, Vice President Operations, CannaPiece Corp. "The true beneficiaries of this alliance will be consumers as we position ourselves to get new innovative products to market faster, and free up company cash flow for the rapidly expanding market."

CannaPiece's trusted extraction services, custom formulations and delivery systems paired with 6Pak's ready on time filling packaging solutions offers companies a unique, full turn-key solution to expand current product lines or develop new ones – creating the opportunity to gain market share in the rapidly growing space.

About 6Pak Solutions

6Pak Solutions is a contract packing arm of ATG Pharma Inc., a leader in regulatory compliant filling and packaging equipment for the Cannabis Industry. With a front-row seat to the market evolution, they have been experts in the cannabis space for over five years, working with the majority of Licensed Oil Producers in Canada. 6Pak Solutions offers more flexible contract packaging solutions, strategically partnering and operating out of Licensed Facilities.

About CannaPiece Corp.

Located in Pickering, Ontario, CannaPiece Corp is the processing and manufacturing arm of CannaPiece Group. With one of the most extensive extraction facilities in Ontario and state-of-the-art processing and manufacturing. The Pickering facility provides complete solutions for licensed producers seeking top of the line services such as research and product development, processing, large-scale extraction, tolling, and packaging services.

For more information, please visit https://cannapiececorp.com and https://www.6pak.ca/

SOURCE ATG Pharma Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: 6Pak Solutions: Daniel Voci, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 1866-309-5029 x 006; CannaPiece Corp: Jerry Nasr, PR Manager, Venture Communications, [email protected], 416-585-2090

