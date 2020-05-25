633688 N.B. Inc. Ownership of Trius Investments Inc. is Reduced

FREDERICTON, May 25, 2020 /CNW/ - 633688 N.B. Inc. announces that its ownership of common shares of Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU) has been diluted below 10%. Trius today announced the completion of a private placement of 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share. 633688 N.B. Inc. acquired 100,000 common shares of Trius as part of the private placement. Also today, 100,000 options to acquire common shares held by the President of 633688 were cancelled for no consideration.

Prior to these transactions 633688 and joint actors owned 1,887,330 common shares that, including options, represented approximately 18% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following the transactions, common shares held by 633688 and parties that may be acting jointly fell below 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

633688 N.B. Inc. holds the shares for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional shares or dispose of some or all of the shares it holds in the normal course of its investment activities.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. This news release and the related early warning report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Trius' profile.

For further information: or to obtain a copy of the related early warning report, please contact: 633688 N.B. Inc., 70 Trius Drive, P.O. Box 1385, Fredericton, NB E3B 5E3, Attn: Gordon Wheaton, President, Tel: (506) 459.7300