6 Ways to Travel More in 2020, According to FlightHub and JustFly

Put a set amount of money aside with every paycheck into a special travel account or into an old-fashioned piggy bank. Even a couple of dollars a week can really make a difference in the long run.

Travel during long weekends

This is a great way to get a day or two extra onto a travel itinerary. Travellers will be able to make the most out of their vacation time without having to worry about taking time off work or fitting all their plans into just a few days.

Earn travel points

Choosing a credit card that offers travel rewards is a great way to get discounts when flying or on hotels. Alternately, search for a points card that earns travel miles. Travellers can choose one based on their favourite airline or opt for a more generic card.

Volunteer or work abroad

Opportunities for work abroad are quite common and come in a range of projects like environmental initiatives, hotel management, teaching and of course tourism. Travellers can really step outside their comfort zone and fully immersing themselves into a new destination, often for months at a time.

Visit with friends or family

Staying with someone you know is a great way to save travelers money once they are at their destination. It will also make travelling the nearby surroundings much easier as locals often know how to use public transit or have their own transportation.

Track flight prices

Travelers can always benefit by researching prices ahead of time and comparing different sites.

