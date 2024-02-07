5th World Announces Groundbreaking Talk at SXSW 2024: Pioneering the Future of Agriculture with 'The Soul & Science of Regenerative Agriculture'

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - 5th World, at the forefront of regenerative agricultural innovation, is set to present a talk at the South by Southwest ( SXSW ) event in Austin, Texas, titled "The Soul & Science of Regenerative Agriculture." This presentation, scheduled for March 12, 2024, at 10 am, will address urgent topics in sustainable agriculture and propose innovative solutions to the pressing challenges facing our ecosystems and food systems today.

In a world barraged with alarming news about ecosystem collapse and predictions of a dwindling number of harvests left if current farming practices persist, 5th World offers a beacon of hope and a roadmap to a sustainable future. The talk will explore how regenerative agriculture, when integrated with cutting-edge technologies, can heal our climate, restore our health, and rejuvenate our soil, thereby securing an abundant future for all.

Led by a unique duo—Rob Avis, a former 'big oil' engineer turned permaculture and ecological engineering expert, alongside Marc Ziade, a computer and electrical engineer turned blockchain and fintech systems expert—5th World's presentation at SXSW will delve into three critical areas in need of transformation: Food, Tech Systems, and Culture. The speakers will demonstrate how these domains can be revolutionized in harmony with high-tech and high-nature principles, preserving the "soul" of life while embracing scientific advancements.

This session, part of SXSW 2024's lineup, is not just a presentation but a call to action for innovators, policymakers, and the general public to rethink the relationship between technology, nature, and agriculture. It will be available for live attendance in Austin, TX, and for global online viewership via the SXSW online channels, ensuring the message of regenerative living reaches a worldwide audience.

For more details on attending the session or to watch it online, visit https://www.sxsw.com/attend to learn more about 5th World and their innovative approach to agriculture, please visit 5thWorld.farm.

For further information: James R.C. Smith, Social Media Strategist, 5th World, [email protected]