5TH ANNUAL MOVE FOR MELANOMA AIMS TO RAISE $75,000 TO HELP CANADIAN MELANOMA AND SKIN CANCER PATIENTS REACH TREATMENT

Raising Funds and Awareness: The 5th Annual Move for Melanoma Event Aims to Support Canadian Melanoma, Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer and Ocular Melanoma Patients

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Save Your Skin Foundation will host the 5th annual MOVE FOR MELANOMA event over the weekend of September 23 – 24, 2023.

MOVE FOR MELANOMA challenges individuals and teams across Canada to participate in an activity challenge of their choice (ex. walking, running, cycling, golf, dancing, etc.) while raising funds for Canadians touched by melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer, and ocular melanoma.

All the money raised goes directly to patients to help pay costly but necessary treatment-related expenses. Tweet this Patients, caregivers, families and friends have been participating and helping to raise funds in SYSF's annual Move For Melanoma event since 2019 (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation)

Move for Melanoma is an annual event hosted by Save Your Skin Foundation, the only organization in Canada that supports skin cancer patients financially when they need it most. All the money raised through registrations and donations goes directly to patients in the form of treatment costs, flights, accommodation and other necessary but costly expenses incurred while receiving treatment.

"Save Your Skin Foundation helped my husband Larry so much as he battled ocular melanoma. With their generosity and amazing care Larry was able to get to his weekly hospital visits as easily as possible," said Vanessa Lai. "As a cancer survivor herself, founder Kathleen was a pillar of support and huge advocate for Larry and we are all forever grateful for all their help."

This year, MOVE FOR MELANOMA is repeating its fundraising goal of $75,000. Survivors, patients, family members, friends, and supporters from across Canada are helping the Foundation to reach that goal.

"Our hope is that having people all across Canada participating and fundraising will not only raise funds for patients that need it, but will also serve as a reminder to all Canadians to be sun safe," says Kathleen Barnard, Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation and stage IV melanoma survivor.

Save Your Skin Foundation is available to help participants register, create a personalized fundraising web page, and access a collection of participant resources to make participating and fundraising easy and fun. Anyone interested can email [email protected] for more information or assistance.

How to Participate:

Register through the Move for Melanoma Website:

a) Select your city and choose your activity (be creative!),

b) Create a username and password, and

c) Choose your team name and fundraising goal! That's it! Away you go!



Donate through the Move for Melanoma Website

Can't participate as a team member or individual participant but still want to support the event? Great! Click DONATE to search for a friend or team you wish to support.

Interview Availability:

Melanoma survivors and patients, based in British Columbia , Alberta , and Ontario are available for interviews

, , and are available for interviews Kathleen Barnard , President and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation, and stage IV melanoma survivor, is also available for interviews.

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

For further information: Media Contact: Katie Dennis, Save Your Skin Foundation, 647-505-0414, [email protected]