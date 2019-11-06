5th Annual Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day Sunday November 10th

1000 military veterans invited to Brampton Beast hockey game

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Kotak Law is once again participating in the Military Appreciation Day game involving the Brampton Beast of the East Coast Hockey League. Kotak is donating 1000 tickets to military veterans for the November 10th game and also making a monetary donation of $4,000.00 to Wounded Warriors of Canada, a charity focusing on the mental health of ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families.

"This event is very special to our firm and it's our way of honoring the people that have served our country. We owe our military veterans, troops and cadets a depth of gratitude for the freedoms we all enjoy," states Kotak Law founder Nainesh Kotak.

Since 2015, Kotak Law has donated $15,800 to Wounded Warriors Canada.

The Beast will be wearing specialty military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game. The sweaters made it onto Coach's Corner last season and Don Cherry himself made a special appearance at last year's game.

"As a personal injury and disability firm committed to making positive impacts in our clients' lives, we could not turn a blind eye to the issue of mental health affecting our Veterans and community. I feel this event contributes to the strengthening of the community and the people who want to make a difference," adds Mr. Kotak.

