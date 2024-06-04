MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that it has renewed its supply agreement (the "Agreement") with First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar") (NASDAQ: FSLR), a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced, eco-efficient solar modules. Under the Agreement, 5N+ will increase its supply of cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor materials to First Solar for the manufacturing of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. This is aligned with 5N+'s announced plans to increase capacity to serve high‐value, high‐growth end markets.

"We are pleased to have once again successfully extended our longstanding partnership under favourable terms, and proud to support First Solar as they deliver responsibly produced PV modules for the global transition to a sustainable energy future. We are committed to partnering with strategic customers operating in critical industries as a strong, reliable and trusted provider of advanced specialty semiconductors," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N+.

Mr. Jacques added, "This Agreement with First Solar represents a 50% increase in volume over the next two calendar years compared to our previous agreement, an increase which we will meet as a result of the investments made over the last few years in Montréal and Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany, to increase our semiconductor compound production capacity and recycling capabilities. This will also allow us to expand our semiconductor product portfolio in support of First Solar."

"With its semiconductor material production facilities in Canada and Germany, 5N+ is a key part of our supply chain," said Mike Koralewski, Chief Supply Chain Officer, First Solar. "We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with 5N+ as we continue to our journey to growth and expand our global manufacturing footprint to reach an expected 25 gigawatts of nameplate capacity by 2026."

5N+'s advanced specialty semiconductor materials are imbedded in First Solar's Series 6 and 7 PV modules in a specialty semiconductor stack. First Solar's advanced thin-film PV modules set the industry benchmark for quality, durability, reliability, design and environmental performance. As part of the agreement, 5N+ and First Solar also continue to collaborate on the development and supply of other renewable energy products to support the growth and improvement of cadmium telluride thin-film technology.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

